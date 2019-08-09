Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Whitepaper: A Peek Under the Hood

Whitepaper: A Peek Under the Hood

in International Shipping News 09/08/2019

Every shipowner should know what is the better investment for charter – a newbuilding or a pre-owned vessel.

If you need to deploy your vessel to move cargo immediately, you will need to have some checklist prerequisites on hand to make sure you have the best deal from your second hand vessel purchase.

Here is a snippet from Wilhelmsen Ship Management’s whitepaper made from our expert in-house ship inspections officers to help buyers make better decisions:


Source: Wilhelmsen

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software