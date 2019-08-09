Whitepaper: A Peek Under the Hood

Every shipowner should know what is the better investment for charter – a newbuilding or a pre-owned vessel.

If you need to deploy your vessel to move cargo immediately, you will need to have some checklist prerequisites on hand to make sure you have the best deal from your second hand vessel purchase.

Here is a snippet from Wilhelmsen Ship Management’s whitepaper made from our expert in-house ship inspections officers to help buyers make better decisions:



Source: Wilhelmsen