WHO Director-General declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

On 14 August 2024 WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

Mpox (formerly known as ‘monkeypox’) is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

Area of the current outbreak

Fifteen African countries are currently reporting a mpox outbreak, with a total of 2030 confirmed cases and 13 deaths so far this year compared with 1145 cases and seven deaths in the whole of 2023. Four countries – Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – previously unaffected by mpox have reported cases since mid-July 2024. Additional countries which are affected most severely by the current outbreak are: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, and South Africa [1].

On 15 August 2024, Sweden reported the first case of the mpox Clade 1 variant, which is believed to be driving the latest outbreak outside the African continent. Pakistan was the first Asian country to report a mpox case on 16 August 2024.

Transmission of the disease

Caused by an Orthopoxvirus, mpox was first detected in humans in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The disease is considered endemic to countries in East and Central Africa. Mpox is transmitted from animals to humans. Person-to-person transmission of mpox can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions, such as in the mouth or on the genitals; this includes contact which is

face-to-face (talking or breathing)

skin-to-skin (touching or vaginal/anal sexual intercourse)

mouth-to-mouth (kissing)

mouth-to-skin contact (oral sex or kissing the skin)

respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from prolonged close contact [2]

contaminated objects [3].

Treatment and vaccines

Whilst no specific treatment has been approved for mpox, several antiviral medications [4] may help patients with it, and most importantly, vaccines are available [5].

Loss Prevention

Skuld advises its members that crews on vessels calling African ports should be instructed to avoid interacting with local fishermen or tradesmen approaching the crew directly and refrain from buying any meat from exotic or wild animals. In general, locals’ access to the vessel should be kept to the necessary minimum. Skuld recommends to its members that they seek guidance from the company doctor and crewing department about vaccinating crew exposed to regular port calls in the countries affected by the outbreak.

As with many viral diseases transmitted by respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from prolonged close contact, the correct use of FFP2 masks and gloves when interacting with locals has proven to prevent any infection and exercise good hand hygiene.

As always, members should not hesitate to contact Skuld should they have any concerns.

Source: Skuld