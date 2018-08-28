Why China’s Yuan Will Struggle to Rally Further

Stocks rose across Asia on Tuesday. That followed gains in New York shares overnight, after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Mexico. Indexes in open, trade-reliant economies such as Singapore and Taiwan notched some of the region’s biggest gains, up about 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Tuesday’s Big Theme

By showing its displeasure at a recent slide in the yuan, China has helped the currency strengthen against the dollar. However, the rally is unlikely to go much further.

What’s Happening

China guided the yuan 0.7% stronger against the dollar Tuesday, the biggest one-day boost for the Chinese currency since June 1. By early afternoon, a dollar bought 6.8176 yuan in the onshore market.

The central bank determines a rate for the dollar against the yuan, and allows the currency pair to trade in a range around that level each day. The so-called fix is based on the dollar’s value against the yuan in the previous session and overnight moves in a basket of currencies. Tuesday’s move followed a surge in the yuan Monday.

The fix now also includes a so-called countercyclical factor, which effectively diminishes the role of market forces. The reintroduction of this factor and a requirement making it more expensive for investors to bet against the yuan, both announced this month, suggest China has become concerned about the pace of the yuan’s decline.

Yet the drivers for a weaker currency remain, which is why some analysts don’t expect the yuan to rally significantly from here. While the U.S. is likely to push ahead with interest-rate increases, many economists expect China to ease policy to cushion its slowing economy, and the countries remain embroiled in a trade spat that has already resulted in tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

The median forecast among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters is for the yuan to be slightly stronger at 6.7 to the dollar by end-July next year, although several expect it to fall below 7, with the most bearish forecasting a level of 7.3 per dollar.

The yuan has strengthened 1.8% against the dollar since Aug. 15, according to Wind Info, though it remains down for the year.

Market Reaction

Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank, said in a note that he doesn’t expect the yuan to appreciate much more given the slowing economy, the U.S. trade spat and Beijing’s deleveraging drive.

Investors should focus on the U.S.-China relationship rather than other developments, such as the deal struck with Mexico, according to UBS Wealth Management, since the Trump administration’s concerns about China go beyond trade.

The latest round of trade talks between the world’s two largest economies ended last week with no sign of progress.

Elsewhere

The WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.1%, recovering slightly from its biggest two-day drop since February.

Source: Dow Jones