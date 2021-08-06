Why decarbonising industry is a team sport

We already have the tools to tackle global emissions, but need to find the political will to rapidly deploy them by building the teams across industry, government and finance.

For these technological solutions to be deployed globally by 2050, they need to be commercialised and rolled out on a scale sufficient to trigger cost reductions before 2030.

Industry and government need to jointly develop the game plan, mapping out how to reach net-zero emissions in each sector by mid-century. Playing solo is not an option!

The best of human endeavour, excellence and solidarity is currently on display at the Tokyo Olympics. In the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Games is bringing the world together in sporting prowess and teamwork. Humanity will need to find that same level of solidarity and teamwork if we are to successfully work together to address climate change.

As with every sportsman and woman in Tokyo, we know what we need to do. We have the tools we need to tackle global emissions; we simply need to find the political will to rapidly deploy them. We need to pull together to build the teams – across industry, government and finance – to deliver decarbonisation.

Source: World Economic Forum