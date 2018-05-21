Why Oil Prices Will Head Even Higher

Get ready for another surge in crude oil prices.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil is now at its highest level since 2014, but there will likely be another jump in the coming weeks. Primary among the reasons is that despite all the screeching, European companies will not be likely to get a waiver from soon-to-be-imposed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Here’s the skinny:

Earlier this month the Trump administration refused to recertify the so-called nuclear deal with Iran. That sent prices for Brent crude, the European benchmark, above $80 a barrel for the first time in four years, and almost three times the cost in early 2016 when it hit a low of $29, according to data from Bloomberg.

Under the sanctions, U.S. companies will not be able to buy crude oil from Iran. In addition, companies outside the U.S. that continue to do business with the regime will need to avoid sending any money through the U.S. banking system or risk the ire of the American government.

Meanwhile in Europe, political and business leaders spent much effort after the U.S. sanctions announcement trying to salvage the deal and find a way for European companies to continue to trade with Iran. Although that situation seems unlikely to happen, oil traders haven’t get realized it yet.

“Next move [in oil prices] will be when markets come to grips that the U.S. will not provide waivers for European energy companies to do business in Iran,” says Joe McMonigle, senior energy policy analyst at Hedgeye Risk Management, and a former Department of Energy chief of staff.

Months ago McMonigle correctly forecast that the Trump administration would nix the nuclear deal.

McMonigle sees about a million barrels of oil a day of Iranian production coming off the global market as a result of the sanctions. But so far oil traders are only taking into account around half of that amount with 500,000 barrels a day still expected to hit the world market via the E.U.

When it becomes clear that E.U. companies, such as French energy giant Total S.A., won’t get special protected status, then prices for crude will surge again.

How high will they go? Not as high as $100 says McMonigle.

Still, it would seem that up nearer $90 is in the cards. It is only around $10 away from recent prices of approximately $80.

The factors supporting the price are a much tighter market than there was a few years ago. U.S. commercial inventories of petroleum, excluding the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, fell by 17% in the latest 12 months to less than half a billion barrels, according to a May 11 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While that report looks only at the U.S., it is indicative of the broader declining inventories of the energy across the world.

Supply is also falling dramatically in Venezuela. The country’s production of oil has dropped to a multi-year low of 1.5 million barrels a day in March from a high above 2.8 million barrels as recently as early 2014, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

Saudi Arabia, the traditional swing producer in the Middle East, has little incentive in the short term to increase output significantly to moderate the oil price rally. A swing producer typically raises or lowers production to stop prices going to extreme highs or lows that can damage either customers or the producing companies.

One reason that Saud has an incentive to let prices rally at least a little is that higher oil prices mean higher revenue for the Kingdom. The second is that lofty oil prices will help get a better price for the partial sale of the state-owned oil company Aramco. That sale is the centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from dependency on oil exports. While no date is set for the Aramco sale, another rally in crude may help move it closer to reality. The prince needs a successful and lucrative transaction to help grease the skids for the rest of the reinvention of the economy.

Years ago the U.S. would have a desire to see lower oil prices as it was a significant importer. However, now with the shale oil revolution which has meant a massive increase in domestic U.S. production, the country benefits from higher prices with increased investment, job creation, and tax revenue. So it doesn’t have an incentive to see prices plunge, at least so far.

There will be a point when the price of crude will start to drag on economic growth. However, it is likely that before that happens addition output from the shale producing regions of the U.S. will help cap the rally.

Source: Forbes