Why the emerging market rally may run out of steam despite a strong start to the year

What a difference a year makes. At the start of last year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the International Monetary Fund hailed what it called “the broadest synchronised global growth upsurge since 2010”. Yet this year’s outlook, which the IMF presented on Monday, is decidedly downbeat, warning of “softening momentum” and “high uncertainty” in the global economy stemming from a plethora of risks, ranging from the trade war to the threat of a sharper deterioration in market sentiment.

One of the dangers highlighted by the IMF is the possibility of a “deeper-than-envisaged slowdown in China” which could lead to a repeat of the turmoil in 2015-16 when fears about the world’s second-largest economy caused “abrupt, wide-reaching sell-offs in financial and commodity markets that place[d] its trading partners, commodity exporters and other emerging markets under pressure”.

On the same day that the IMF warned of the risk of another China-induced sell-off, the publication of official gross domestic product data for the final quarter of last year showed that China’s economy expanded at its weakest pace since 2009, dragging down the growth rate for the whole of 2018 to the lowest since 1990. The IMF expects the economy to slow more sharply in the coming years, decelerating to 6.2 per cent in 2019 and 2020.

While investors have become more sensitive to slowing growth over the past several months, China’s economic woes have not prevented a rally in emerging markets from gaining traction.

Since the end of October, the benchmark MSCI Emerging Market Index, the main gauge of stocks in developing economies, has risen more than 8 per cent, with the bulk of the gains occurring this year. Investors have also been pouring money into emerging market debt and equity funds which suffered a long spell of outflows last year. What is more, dollar-denominated bond sales in developing nations are enjoying their third-best start to the year on record, according to Dealogic, a data provider.

To be sure, a confluence of factors has increased the attractiveness of emerging market assets.

The most important one is the dovish tilt in US monetary policy in response to concerns about the spillover effects of the slowdown in China and the euro zone on the US economy. Over the past month, the odds of another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve this year have fallen to nearly zero, contributing to declines in the dollar and US Treasury yields, which are relieving some of the pressure on developing countries.

Another reason for the growing appeal of emerging markets is significantly cheaper valuations. The nearly 20 per cent fall in the MSCI Emerging Market Index from its peak last January has helped push down the gauge’s forward price-to-earnings ratio – a popular valuation tool – to 11, its lowest level since the 2015-16 China-led sell-off.

Yet the underpinnings of the rally are fragile and suspect, given the tensions between Washington and Beijing in their recent trade negotiations and the growing influence of China in determining market sentiment.

As I argued previously, it is troubling that many investors have turned bullish on emerging markets despite the continued slowdown in China, which accounts for one-third of global growth and 30 per cent of the market capitalisation of the MSCI Emerging Market Index. While investors are banking on more aggressive stimulus measures if China’s economy continues to deteriorate and the trade talks fail to produce a breakthrough, acute tensions between the government’s deleveraging drive and its efforts to rekindle growth are sufficient reason for caution.

While Asia’s economies – which have the strongest trade and financial linkages with China – are particularly vulnerable, Eastern Europe is also at risk, given the region’s strong dependence on Germany’s export-driven economy, which narrowly averted a recession in the second half of last year, partly because of weak demand in China.

Still, China vies with the Fed in shaping sentiment towards emerging markets. The US central bank’s willingness to pause raising interest rates is fuelling a rally in so-called risk assets, benefiting developing economies. Yet investors could also be underestimating risks in US monetary policy. America’s economy is still quite buoyant, providing scope for the Fed to keep tightening policy by unwinding its balance sheet, and possibly raising rates again if growth holds up.

However, it is China, not the United States, that is at the epicentre of the global slowdown. The IMF’s warnings about the world’s second-largest economy should not go unheeded.

Source: South China Morning Post