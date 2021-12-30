Why the Next Generation Should Want to Work in Shipping

One year ago, I wrote a post about who would shape the next generation of shipping.

But who shapes the next generation depends entirely on the why.

Young talent have more options than ever. From big tech, to fast-growing startups, to starting their own business, young innovators have choice — so why should they choose shipping?

The university students I speak to tell me how old-fashioned the industry is. Compared to hot new tech companies, it seems kind of… boring.

But looks can be deceiving.

Shipping offers complex and intriguing innovation challenges at a global scale. Beyond tech alone, the innovation challenges cover operations, logistics, IT, and commercial areas that affect economic development in all corners of the world.

From opening up local markets to global economies, to employing masses of people, and enabling the improvement of infrastructure — shipping has a truly global impact.

In this post, I hope to shatter the boring perception, and share why I think shipping is a great choice for young innovators.

Make a global impact

90% of the world’s cargo is transported by sea.

Every day, everything from construction materials like cement and iron ore, to spices, fresh fruit, clothing, electronics, motor vehicles and countless other goods, travel across the world by container ship.

It’s easy to forget, but we’re not just shipping containers, we’re enabling new infrastructure, filling supermarket shelves, and powering local businesses.

The global economy depends on shipping. Innovations here reshape the way goods are moved across the world.

Reefer container technology, for example, has made it possible to keep food fresher longer during transit, thus dramatically reducing the loss of food. Such innovations don’t just affect shipping, but play a key role in creating a more sustainable future.

It’s never boring

“If you like challenges, you’ve chosen the right place to start” — Marc Van Straaten, Regional Digital Solutions Specialist at MSC

Moving goods across the globe involves a lot of stakeholders. Carriers, shippers, freight forwarders, ports, customs, banks, insurers, government authorities all have to work together to move goods from point A to point B.

Like a great relay race, each leg plays its role in the whole journey. One change affects the other, each part affects the whole.

Few other industries have such interdependence and inherent complexity. Innovation in shipping is a complex, ever-changing challenge that requires persistent effort, but that makes it endlessly fascinating.

The sheer scope of challenges you can work on is enormous. While this interconnectedness slows the pace of implementation, the scale of impact is profound.

Its complexity is one of the main appeals for passionate and curious minds.

As Luigi Boccia, Business Analyst Smart Containers at MSC, puts it, “it’s never boring” .

Shape the future

34 years ago, I walked into the MSC office for the first time.

I often wonder about those who walk in today. How will they shape the future of the industry?

What game-changing innovations will they make? What leaps forward could be made?

Without shipping, the world would stop. So while big tech, and tech startups, get most of the spotlight, motivated innovators will find truly world-changing opportunities in the shipping industry.

Such an important industry needs the passion, enthusiasm and curiosity of younger generations. It needs their bold questions, open minds and thirst for innovation. In my role at MSC as Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, I’ve tried to create an open, collaborative and challenging environment with my team; to encourage the kind of thinking we need to make big changes.

Such an interconnected, established industry takes time to evolve, but with the enthusiasm of youth, I believe that in time that pace will become faster and faster, and the industry will be stronger than ever.

For young innovators considering shipping as a career path, here’s some thoughts from my team.

Pedro Souza Vieira:

“Be patient and persistent! We are changing and we will get there someday… so, just keep on believing and working for that to happen.”

Ana Catarina Gomes:

“There are still a lot of things to do and a lot of important milestones to achieve, so besides being a fascinating industry it’s important to have young people joining and challenging the industry status quo.”

Anne Moyroud:

“Understand the shipping world, the complexity associated, read articles, show your passion. You must have a prototyping mindset and strong interpersonal skills (you are easy to work with). You will like the non-hierarchical approach.”

Marc Van Straaten:

“If you like challenges, you’ve chosen the right place to start. Understand what drives innovation within the shipping industry (certain markets & people have their own rhythm). Keep updated on latest trends & initiatives (not just industry specific). Keep asking questions (there’s a lot of information to consume)”

Viktoria Tsvetkova:

“This is a very interesting industry, requiring a lot of improvement in terms of digitalisation, so there will be a lot of interesting projects to come in the future. Seeing how your work is improving the way this industry is performing, is what gives you a feeling of satisfaction when the work is done.”

Luigi Boccia:

“Digital and Innovation deals with the future and you can be a pioneer of it.”

Alessio Caprari:

“Shipping is just too relevant to repeat itself while the world around it changes at an unprecedented pace. Determining the directions of its technical innovation is one of the exciting challenges of our time.”

Source: Andre Simha, Global Chief Digital & Information Officer