Wide open arbs help US crudes capture international market share

With spot arbitrages open for multiple US crudes like WTI and Mars in Europe and across Asia, US grades are capturing more market share overseas.

US monthly crude oil exports came in at 1.671 million b/d in March, just under record levels hit back in October, US Energy Information Administration oil data showed Friday.

US crude exports historically have gone to Canada, but volumes to China have recently begun to rival these as WTI has become increasingly competitive, not just with local and Middle East grades, but also with North Sea Forties, which has seen volumes plummet into both China and South Korea.

The US exported 380,000 b/d to China in March, compared to just 341,000 b/d to Canada. This is only the third time exports to China have surpassed those to Canada, according to the data.

S&P Global Platts calculations show WTI held a 4 cent/b discount to Forties on a delivered basis into Asia over March, and at a slight 81 cent/b premium to ADNOC’s Murban.

Those spread have only worked further into WTI’s favor in the months since, with WTI averaging a $1.82/b discount to Forties and a a 74 cents/b discount to Murban. And this has clearly come at the expense of Forties, which had been a prized light sweet grade for Asian refiners last spring.

S&P Global Platts China Oil Analytics data shows the UK sent just over 51,000 b/d of crude to China in March, compared to almost 360,000 b/d in March 2017. Platts cFlow ship-tracking software shows volumes have been slow since March, to both China and South Korea.

South Korea has also upped its US intake. EIA data shows the US exported 120,000 b/d of crude to South Korea in March.

But it’s not just WTI that is attracting Asian buyers. Unipec last year snapped up a Bakken cargo at values heard done essentially at parity with delivered costs for Forties.

The economics have only improved since then. Including pipeline costs to get Bakken out of North Dakota and shipped across the Pacific, Platts calculations show it still delivered at a $1.17/b discount to Forties and at parity with Murban, over May.

MARS PUSHING ITS WAY INTO INDIA

Exports are on the rise to India as well, as refiners in the country seek alternatives to ever more expensive Saudi crudes and politically risky volumes from Iran.

While Iran Heavy remains one of the cheapest barrels around, sanctions pressure could see Indian refiners look for suitable replacements. And with Saudi official selling prices for medium and heavy grades at levels not seen since late-2013, grades like Mars have become much more attractive.

EIA data shows the US exported 47,000 b/d to India in March.

Platts calculations shows US sour Mars averaged a 50 cent/b discount to Saudi Arab Medium on a delivered basis into West Coast India over February. This could could have incentivized Indian buyers like IOC, who bought 3 million barrels of the grade in May, when Mars averaged an 11 cent/b discount to Arab Medium.

MAJOR PLAYER IN EUROPE

The US has also become a major player in the European market.

While exports to the Netherlands, France and Spain came off in March, according to the EIA data, volumes to Italy, the UK and Poland were all higher.

Exports to Italy and the UK soared to a records in March, incentivized by a sustained WTI discounts to local sweets like Azeri Light and Forties, as well as Nigerian Bonny Light, into the Mediterranean Lavera as well as into Rotterdam.

EIA data shows the US exported 223,000 b/d to the UK and 192,000 b/d to Italy over March.

