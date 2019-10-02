Wijnne Barends signs follow-up order to outfit four more ships with the new innovative scrubber solution from Value Maritime

After successful experience with the scrubber on the Lady Hester it was time to outfit Lady Helene, Lady Dawn, Lady Diane and Lammy with the same EGCS system from Value Maritime. All four ships will be outfitted with a 3.0MW Value Maritime scrubber solution.

Founded in 1855, Wijnne Barends is one of the world’s oldest shipping companies. Proud of their past, they live entirely in the present. Decisive and creative. At Wijnne Barends a ‘can do’ mentality prevails: challenges are there to be taken up and maritime logistics issues to be solved.

Wijnne Barends stands for reliability and loyalty and with their strategic joint venture in the Spliethoff Group they stand to fulfil their promise worldwide. “Just add water. We’ll take care of the rest.”

VALUE MARITIME

Value Maritime has reinvented scrubbing and will deliver a hybrid ready Scrubber system.

They have developed a small prefabricated, pre-installed, “plug and play” EGCS in a 20ft transportable casing, that filters Sulphur and ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from a vessel’s exhaust gasses. The system assures compliance with the IMO 0.1% Sulphur cap (SECA).

The EGCS comes in three sizes suitable for vessels with different engine size. These include: 3.0MW (0.1%), 6.0MW (0.1%) and 9.0MW (0.1%). Read more about Value Maritime’s new scrubbing technique

The scrubbers ordered by Wijne & Barends are set to be installed in March and May 2020, only months after the IMO 2020 goes into effect on January 1st.

Source: Value Maritime