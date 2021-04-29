Wikborg Rein appoints international trade lawyer Eleanor Midwinter as Partner in London

Wikborg Rein, an international law firm headquartered in Oslo, has appointed Eleanor Midwinter as a Partner in the London office.

Since joining the firm in February 2017, Eleanor has played a key role in consolidating the firm’s offering within international trade, energy and shipbuilding. She is also part of the firm’s “Green Team” – an internal initiative to proactively advise and act on relevant industry developments, including decarbonisation. Eleanor is ranked by the Legal 500 as a ‘Rising Star’ in shipping and ‘recommended’ for commodities work, and in 2020 was profiled in the legal category for Tradewinds’ “[email protected]” edition.

Eleanor has a mixed advisory/disputes practice. Her contractual work is focused on the trade, transportation and storage of physical commodities (particularly LNG, oil, and alternative fuels). She has a strong track record of High Court/arbitration wins, as well as favourable settlements. She is known for providing clear options in complex contractual and technical disputes. One client commented that Eleanor “is extremely responsive, quickly acts to make difficult tasks simple and backs this up with clear recommendations”.

Prior to joining Wikborg Rein, Eleanor worked at HFW London within the Trade & Energy/Commodities teams (2008-2017). During that time she completed an in-house secondment within the MET Group (an oil and gas trading company), and at Gorrissen Federspiel (Danish full-service law firm). Her move to Wikborg Rein was one in a series of senior hires from top international shipping firms implemented by Managing Partner Chris Grieveson. This has included Nick Shepherd, Baptiste Weijburg, Jonathan Goldfarb, Renaud Barbier-Emery and Ina Lutchmiah. The result has been steady growth and wider recognition for the London team’s specialist expertise.

This appointment reinforces Wikborg Rein’s position as one of the leading law practices in the shipping, offshore and energy sectors. The firm now has a total of more than 90 lawyers in London, Oslo, Singapore, Shanghai and Bergen specialising in these fields.

Chris Grieveson, Managing Partner of Wikborg Rein’s London office, says: “The appointment of Eleanor Midwinter to the partnership is in line with our strategic plans for growth and expansion here in London, where Eleanor will help maintain and build upon our already significant Shipping, Offshore and Commodities practice. Eleanor’s legal knowledge is exceptional and her commitment, dedication and skills are recognised by colleagues as well as clients. Eleanor’s wealth of experience, enthusiasm and no nonsense approach will bring much to the partnership and we are delighted to welcome her as a new partner in the London office as of 1st May 2021”.

Finn Bjørnstad, Global Managing Partner of Wikborg Rein, says: “Shipping, Offshore, and Commodities (including trade finance) are all part of Wikborg Rein’s core business and with the potential for further growth in the years to come, we are very pleased to appoint Eleanor Midwinter as a resident partner in our London office. Eleanor is an excellent lawyer, with a great commercial sense and practical approach, and we very much look forward to welcoming her to the partnership on 1st May

