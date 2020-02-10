Wikborg Rein appoints new shipping and offshore partners in London and Oslo

International law firm Wikborg Rein has further strengthened its leading presence in the shipping and offshore sectors with the appointment of two new partners.

Baptiste Weijburg becomes a Partner in the firm’s Energy, Natural Resources, Shipping and Offshore (ENSO) team. He joined Wikborg Rein’s London office in 2018 from Holman Fenwick Willan.

Baptiste specialises in shipping, energy, marine insurance and commodity work. He has extensive experience in P&I and Defence work, specialising in charterparty, bill of lading and COA matters, MOA sale and purchase disputes, and arrests and attachments to secure or enforce claims. Baptiste also regularly assists in the drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts for shipowners, charterers and operators in the maritime industry.

In recent years Baptiste has advised clients on various aspects relating to emission regulations including IMO 2020, together with ballast water management, and other environmental shipping issues.

Meanwhile, Andreas Fjærvoll-Larsen becomes a partner in the firm’s ENSO team in Oslo, where he is already leading the office’s Project team.

Andreas regularly assists Norwegian and international clients with transactions, projects and investments related to ship construction/conversion, financing, sale/purchase/chartering, management and operation of ships, rigs, FPSOs, wind installation vessels and other units. He has an international practice in the intersection between industry and finance and co-operates closely with the firm’s teams working with M&A, finance, capital markets, restructuring and general contract law.

These two appointments reinforce Wikborg Rein’s position as one of the leading law practices in the shipping and offshore sector. The firm now has a total of more than 90 shipping, offshore and energy lawyers in Oslo, London, Singapore, Shanghai and Bergen.

Chris Grieveson, Manager Partner of Wikborg Rein’s London office, says, “Shipping and offshore has been Wikborg Rein’s biggest growth area in recent years, and we are very pleased to appoint Baptiste and Andreas as partners. We continue to expand our international offices, and also believe we are well- positioned for the expected recovery in the oil services sector.”

Source: Wikborg Rein