Wilh Wilhelmsen : Wilhelmsen Ship Management awarded two supramaxes from Stove Shipping AS

The two supramaxes are the newest addition to the Stove fleet built in 2016 by Tsuneishi shipbuilding Co, Ltd. Eastern Bulk Carriers will be the commercial manager of both vessels and technically managed by WSM in Singapore.

‘We thank Stove Shipping’s trust in us and this award further seals our long-term relationship. Stove Shipping and WSM have worked hand in hand like partners for the past 10 years.

‘We have been through the market volatilities together and as the market improves, we hope to ride this momentum together,’ says Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management (pictured right).

‘We are very pleased to select WSM as the technical manager for our vessels, Stove Friend and Stove Tide, and look forward to continue our good working relationship and synergy with WSM in years ahead,’ says Pal Gilde, Technical Fleet Manager of Stove. This year, WSM and Stove commemorates 10 years of good working relationship.

In addition to these 2 vessels from Stove, WSM have secured more than 40 new vessels into technical management so far this year. WSM is optimistic about the future of the ship management industry driven by the improved sentiment in some market segments. Besides expanding in the managed bulk carrier fleet, we are also expanding in our gas fleet.

Source: Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA