Wilhelmsen enables significant stacking, preservation and reactivation cost savings

Launching their Offshore Preservation & Re-Activation Manual, Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) urge offshore industry players to take a second look at the cost of chemicals and necessary man-hours incurred by using third party service companies, when stacking, preserving or reactivating of rigs and offshore support vessels. The step-by-step Offshore Preservation & Reactivation Manual offered free to customers, provides detailed guidance on the procedures and chemical usage for marine systems on offshore units such as drillships, jackups, semi-submersibles, supply vessels and accommodation units.

WSS believe that essential stacking or reactivation procedures related to the marine systems, to a great extent, can be performed by on-board crew when available. “As a chemical manufacturer, we seek to reduce the cost incurred from using expensive third parties by enabling on-board crew to carry out a greater share of the preservation or re-activation of the unit themselves. With the right equipment, quality chemicals and WSS’ guidance alongside OEM recommendations, this process can be straightforward for areas and systems such as; deck and superstructure, tank cleaning, accommodation area, ballast water systems, seawater systems, water production units, cooling water systems and for challenges related to fuel contamination etc.”, says Pål-Arne Aam, Business Manager, Offshore, WSS.

In addition to reducing the man hour costs incurred by utilising third party stacking and reactivation crews, WSS also suggest that significant savings can be made on chemicals when stacking or reactivating. Highlighting the often-inflated prices bundled up with routine stacking and reactivation work by third party providers, Wilhelmsen, as a chemical manufacturer, believe they can offer both better value for money and consistently better-quality products. “As a manufacturer we can provide our customers with the right products at significant lower unit or litre cost than most third parties. Add in the aforementioned cost reductions from reduced third party man-hours, our experience shows that cost savings can be as high as fifty percent on the scope in question”.

As appealing as those potential cost savings may be for an industry fighting low and break-even day rates, Aam believes Wilhelmsen’s offshore offer is about more than just numbers. “With every single litre of chemical produced at our Wilhelmsen Chemicals facility, we know that every IBC or 25L consistently complies with vigorous quality testing and environmental regulations”, says Aam. Adding, “We also know that we are able to provide both standardised products and services globally through the world’s largest maritime supply network. By combining these elements and providing additional support with our Offshore Preservation & Re-Activation Manual, we can deliver cost savings and support quick turnarounds for our customers”.

Wilhelmsen Ships Service is part of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a Wilh. Wilhelmsen group company. With the largest maritime network in the world, Wilhelmsen Ships Service is the maritime industry's trusted partner in port, on board and offshore.

