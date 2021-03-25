Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables

“Our strategy is very clear, we will contribute to the energy infrastructure transition and be an active player in decarbonisation,” says Thomas Wilhelmsen, group CEO at Wilhelmsen. “In addition to accelerating the transition of our existing businesses, we will invest in new businesses with the long-term aim of shifting from mainly oil and gas related activities to mainly activities related to the renewable sector. We foresee up to USD 500 million in new business investments related to the renewable segments over the next five years and expect to invest on our own, together with partners, and/or utilise the capital market.” The new segment, which has been named New Energy, will be headed up by Jan Eyvin Wang, currently senior vice president for strategic investments.

“What makes Wilhelmsen unique to me, is our ability to continuously adapt to our surroundings whether that is because of customer needs, new regulatory requirements, or technological opportunities and that has enabled us to thrive for 160 years,” continues Wilhelmsen.

Being part of the group’s DNA, the establishment on the New Energy segment is a continuation of several years of exploring renewable opportunities. This includes the ongoing transformation of NorSea, the establishment of offshore wind activities through NorSea Wind, Edda Wind, and Elevon, autonomous shipping through Massterly, decarbonisation solutions through RaaLabs, Ivaldi, the partnership with thyssenkrupp, and latest the vessel concept Topeka to mention some, which aims to be a pivotal point for commercial vessels running on hydrogen.

On why a segment-specific structure is necessary now, Wilhelmsen says: “In the next few decades, we will see a tremendous shift from oil and gas to renewable energy. The speed of change and investments needed, requires a dedicated focus to capitalise on the opportunities which will arise. We will obviously build on our existing competencies, in-depth knowledge of the maritime industry, and what differentiates us from many players in the market, while exploring new opportunities and new partnerships. We want to establish a strong growth platform for solutions that will contribute to decarbonise our industry.”

“We are equally committed to continue to expand our top tier position as a supplier of sustainable maritime services and products. With a global reach and access to more than 50% of the world’s merchant fleet, we are in a unique position to have a positive impact on the whole industry. This is a responsibility we take seriously, and we also foresee substantial investments in this segment to truly live up to our mission as the enabler of sustainable global trade.” The maritime services segment, to be headed by Bjørge Grimholt, currently president of Wilhelmsen Ships Service, is expected to explore organic and horizontal growth of marine products, ship agency, and ship management over the next three to five years. Grimholt will simultaneously become member of the group management team.

The final segment – strategic and financial investments – includes shareholdings in Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Treasure ASA/Hyundai Glovis, Qube and the group’s liquidity portfolio.

The quarterly report, starting with the report for the first quarter 2021, will reflect the new segmentation.

Source: Wilhelmsen