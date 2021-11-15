Wilhelmsen Ship Management awarded PCL’s LPG

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) is pleased to announce the award of Apoda, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier with the capacity of 20,312 cbm into our management. Built in 1997 by Hyundai Heavy Industries, Apoda is owned by Pacific Carrier Lines (PCL).

The LPG carrier will be managed from WSM’s Singapore headquarters. PCL is one of our long-term customers whom we have started the relationship since 2010 managing a series of bulk carriers. “This is our first LPG Carrier from PCL, and we would like to thank the Owners for their continuous trust in us. The gas carrier segment is one of our fastest growing segments and we hope to grow strength to strength together with our owners,” says Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

With a presence in 8 locations globally, WSM currently provides full technical management to more than 260 vessels including 33 gas carriers for owners worldwide.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Wilhelmsen group company, is one of the world’s largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of 450 vessels in management and more than 10,800 seafarers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments; LNG/LPG, Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC, Container, Cruise, Bulk, and Offshore. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages from eight offices worldwide and has a crewing network of 10 manning offices in 10 countries. Other key services include dry docking services, lay-up services and new building supervision.

Source: Wilhelmsen Ship Management