Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) announces the relocation of its joint venture, Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited (DWM) from Cyprus to Athens.

The relocation is part of WSM’s growth strategy poised to increase its fleet in crew and technical ship management. “We have seen an increase in the appetite for third party ship management in the Greek market. With the new strategic location, we are in a better position to strengthen our relationship with current owners and potential clients,” says Carl Schou, CEO and President of WSM.

WSM’s ship inspection service currently has a strong client base in the Greek market. WSM aims to increase its foothold by providing competitively priced professional third party ship management services to the shipping community in Greece.

DWM is a 50-50% joint venture with Diana Shipping Inc. Established in 2015, DWM provides professional third-party ship management services in commercial and technical management of dry bulk vessels.

