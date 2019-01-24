Wilhelmsen Ship Management selected as the manager for Pardus Energy’s FSRU

WSM will be providing ship management services for the new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) named “Turquoise”. The FSRU is a 170,000 CBM gas processing vessel, built at Hyundai Heavy Industry, South Korea. The FSRU will be managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management Malaysia.

“We are extremely excited to be selected as the manager for this FSRU. This win further solidifies our position in the gas market and we expect further growth driven by the positive sentiment in this segment” Says Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

“We are very pleased to select WSM as the technical manager for our first newbuild FSRU, “Turquoise” and look forward to working and developing a fruitful relationship with WSM in the years ahead” Says Tony Heffernan, Head of LNG and FSRU of Pardus Energy.

WSM has been managing gas vessels for 25 years and the contract is a testament to the high competence base built throughout the years.



Source: Wilhelmsen Ship Management