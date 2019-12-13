Wilhelmsen Ships Agency expand operations in Brazil with new Fortaleza office

Taking the total number of Wilhelmsen Ships Agency offices in Brazil to eight, running from Barcerena and Belém in the North, all the way to Paranaguá in the south, the new Fortaleza location will support customers’ port calls to steel mills, thermoelectric mills and regasification units in the area.

Antonio Carvalho, Wilhelmsen Ships Agency Director, Americas says: “Our new office is in response to the rapid expansion of many cargo segments in the region, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk and containers. Our customers wanted the same industry-leading expertise they receive from us elsewhere in Brazil, close at hand in Pecém and Mucuripe and this new site will provide this 24/7.”

Along with enabling better on the ground support to existing customers working with the region’s major commodities, such as iron ore, coal and steel products, this new branch will also enable Wilhelmsen to capture further agency opportunities in a region.

Active in Brazil since opening their first site in 1976, Wilhelmsen Ships Agency support a wide variety of national and international customers with a full portfolio of husbandry, agency and logistics services.

Source: Wilhelmsen