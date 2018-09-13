Wilhelmsen strengthens portfolio with unique Klüber Lubrication marine partnership

With the deal, signed at the maritime industry’s largest exhibition SMM Hamburg, Wilhelmsen will strengthen its existing product portfolio in a key area, adding high-performance speciality lubricants to its global offering.

Kjell Andre Engen, EVP Marine Products, says, “Joining forces with Klüber Lubrication is a real coup for us, it enables us for the first time to offer customers market leading lubricants and a wealth of in-depth product specific expertise. A key area previously missing in our portfolio, we are thrilled to also now be able to provide customers lubricants, and the world’s most sophisticated ones for that matter, through our unrivalled global network”.

Combining quality products, innovation, and dedication to developing environmental and sustainable solutions offered by Klüber Lubrication, with Wilhelmsen’s enviable distribution network, industry-defining customer service and forward leaning solutions portfolio is seemingly a match made in marine products heaven.

“We always had an eye on each other since we both met at the last SMM. With mutual admiration we observed the successes and outstanding performances which both parties brought to the market with passion and dedication “, says Dieter Becker, Head of Global Business Teams at Klüber Lubrication.

Providing assured performance and reliability, along with maintaining compliance, the marine specific global product portfolio Klüber Lubrication offers is comprehensive, benefitting from numerous OEM approvals.

To this end, despite the ink being barely dry on the agreement, training on speciality lubricants has already begun for Wilhelmsen staff.

Source: Wilhelmsen