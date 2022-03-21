Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia?

Amid the escalating tensions in global geopolitical situation with Russian invasion of Ukraine, India on Thursday did not rule out buying crude oil at discounted rates from Russia. This comes at a time when India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed out that several European countries were still importing energy from Russia.

Moscow has reportedly offered crude oil and other commodities at a discount to New Delhi, at a time when the Russian economy has been hit hard by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Hindustan Times report. As the West seeks to isolate Putin, US officials have acknowledged India’s dependence on Russia for military hardware but said they would like to see New Delhi distancing itself from Moscow.

When asked about reports that India had taken up the Russian offer of crude at discounted rates, Bagchi did not deny the development stating, “India does import most of its oil requirements… So we are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets because of this situation that we face of importing our oil requirements.”

Bagchi further noted that Russia has not been a major supplier of oil for India, “On imports of energy from Russia – let me just highlight that a number of countries are doing so, especially in Europe, and for the moment I’ll leave it at that. We are a major oil importer and we are looking at all options at all points, we need the energy.”

This comes in the wake of state-run Indian Oil Corporation reportedly buying three million barrels of crude oil that Russia offered at a steep discount on prevailing global rates. European powers such as Germany have faced criticism for continuing to procure energy from Russia while putting pressure on other countries to reduce oil purchases and economic ties with Russia.

Bagchi also said India had evolved a rupee-rouble mechanism with the erstwhile Soviet Union and this was continued with Russia, as per Hindustan Times report. He said the Indian side will wait for details of unilateral sanctions imposed by various countries over the Ukraine crisis to “examine their impact on our economic exchanges with Russia”. India is expected to face growing pressure from Western partners in the coming days over its position on the Ukraine crisis, including its stance at the UN on not criticising the Russian invasion while calling for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to raise the Ukraine crisis and press India to take a firm position on Russia when she visits New Delhi during March 30-31 for talks with her counterpart S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

