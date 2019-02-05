Will it be a happy Chinese New Year for carriers?

The recovery time for spot market freight rates after Chinese New Year can take an awfully long time.

It can often take a while to recover from lengthy celebrations and with China’s ‘Year of the Pig’ festivities officially starting on Tuesday 5 February ocean carriers will be hoping that the hangover in terms of freight rates is short-lived and that like the pig, is associated with wealth.

The Lunar New Year holiday, now firmly entrenched in the shipping calendar, sees factories shutdown as families from all over the country reunite during a week-long rest from work. The common impact on container shipping is that prices rise as demand spikes before CNY and then decrease once the party starts. To counter the anticipated demand lull carriers will usually blank a number of sailings in a bid to better match supply with demand. This year is no different; Drewry has counted 15 blank sailings announced for February for the Asia-West Coast North America trade alone, while there are eight such non-voyages for the Asia-North Europe route.

These temporary capacity reductions have been relatively successful. Research conducted by Drewry shows that the fall-off in spot rates in the week after CNY has been modest over the past seven years. Using Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) weekly benchmark rates for ex-Shanghai to Rotterdam and Los Angeles, since 2012 (the Year of the Dragon) the average decrease immediately post-CNY has been approximately -1.5% for both lanes.

Source: Drewry