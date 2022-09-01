William Beveridge to begin role as Chief Underwriting Officer

The UK P&I Club, one of the leading providers of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, announces William Beveridge will officially begin his role as Chief Underwriting Officer on 17 September.

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Andrew Taylor, William will be responsible for oversight of all the Club’s underwriting policies and operations. He joins from Newline Underwriting, the international insurance division of Odyssey Group, where he served as CUO. He brings substantial commercial experience and underwriting expertise to the UK Club as it continues to consider further diversification and growth opportunities.

William starts at an exciting time for the Club, and his deep understanding and knowledge of the wider insurance market and specialty products will be a welcomed addition to the Club and its ongoing strategic planning.

William replaces Christopher Brown, who will begin his new role as CEO of UKNV on Thursday 1 September. He joins the Rotterdam office and will play a significant part in the Club’s long term planning and strategy. UKNV is the company through which the Club writes all European risk and which provides a fronting solution for a number of other Thomas Miller managed Clubs in Europe.

Hugo Wynn-Williams is stepping down as CEO of UKNV and will continue in his advisory role for Thomas Miller and its clients as President of Thomas Miller Bermuda.

Andrew Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, UK P&I Club, says: “As we continue to pursue our diversification and growth strategy, William’s experience as an underwriter of the marine and wider insurance market will play a significant role in the further development of the Club, and continue our tradition of excellence in disciplined underwriting and quality risk selection. I look forward to working alongside William, and warmly welcome him to the UK Club.”

Source: The UK P&I Club