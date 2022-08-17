Wilmar joins Sea Cargo Charter as its 34th Signatory

The Sea Cargo Charter is a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior to promote international shipping decarbonization. One of the largest listed companies by market capitalization on the Singapore Exchange, Wilmar International is the seventh company headquartered in Asia to become a Signatory to the framework.

“We take a holistic approach towards reducing our energy consumption, which is a key sustainability priority for Wilmar. It is therefore pivotal that we ensure our continued transparency to our stakeholders when reporting CO2 emissions data for our sea transportation. We further demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, particularly in promoting international shipping decarbonization, by aligning our targets to the assessment of the Sea Cargo Charter,” said Kenny Beh, Wilmar Head of Shipping.

Signatories commit to benchmarking and publicly reporting how their chartering activities align with the IMO’s ambition for GHG emissions from international shipping to peak as soon as possible and to reduce annual GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050. The first Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report, revealing Signatories’ climate alignment scores, was published in June 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Wilmar to the Sea Cargo Charter. To successfully tackle shipping decarbonization, the geographical diversity of those involved in the effort is key. We encourage other charterers and operators from across the globe to join the Sea Cargo Charter,” added Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer at the Global Maritime Forum.

The Sea Cargo Charter was developed under the auspices of the Global Maritime Forum, which provides secretariat services to the Sea Cargo Charter Association.

To date, Signatories include: ADM, AMAGGI, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Chevron, COFCO International, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Diamond Bulk Carriers, Dow, Eagle Bulk, Enviva, Equinor, Global Chartering, Golden-Agri Maritime, Gunvor Group, Holcim Trading, K+S Minerals and Agriculture, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, Navig8, Norden, Nova Marine Carriers, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic), Rubis Energie, Shell, Signal Maritime Services, Tata Steel, Torvald Klaveness, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, Viterra Chartering, and Wilmar International.

All responsible bulk charterers are invited to join.

Source: Sea Cargo Charter