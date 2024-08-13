Wilson Sons and Vale set up a docking collaboration for seven vessels at the company’s shipyards in Guarujá, Port of Santos

Scheduled maintenance will help the mining company to save 67% in fuel, and will be conducted on Vale’s five tugboats and two ferryboats that operate in the company’s terminals in Rio de Janeiro

A leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil, Wilson Sons signed a contract with Vale (a leading producer of iron ore, pellets and nickel, operating on all five continents) for the docking of seven vessels at its shipyard, in Guarujá, in the Port of Santos. Under the five-year contract, scheduled maintenance will be carried out on Vale’s five tugboats and two ferryboats operating in Rio de Janeiro, which will represent 67% savings in fuel for the mining company.

Vale’s vessels provide port support, assisting the docking and undocking of ships at the Guaíba Island Terminal (TIG), in Mangaratiba, and at the Companhia Portuária Baía de Sepetiba (CPBS) terminal, in Itaguaí, both operated by the company on the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro. These ships carry iron ore from Minas Gerais, which is then exported mainly to China.

In order to ensure service excellence and the vessel’s operational efficiency, Wilson Sons takes special care in the docking operations by complying with all technical and legal requirements applicable, enhancing its commitment to safety and environmental sustainability. The work to be carried out on Vale’s tugs and ferryboats, by 60 experts, include treating and painting hulls and tanks, cleaning tanks, structural repairs, disassembly and valve testing.

“Positive expectations for the start of this new partnership between Vale and Wilson Sons, which represents a significant step towards our shared goal: ensuring the safety and quality of our processes. We are confident that, by combining our resources and expertise, we will be able to achieve better results and offer even greater value to our client,” says Rodrigo Vasconcelos, director of operations at Vale in Rio de Janeiro’s Costa Verde area.

Tugboat Guaíba is the first of seven vessels to be docked under the contract. Work started on July 18th.

“We are very happy to serve Vale, which has chosen us for the top-notch services provided at our shipyard. With the technical capacity of our professionals and cutting-edge technology, we strive to surprise our clients while focusing on vessel safety and operational efficiency,” said the executive director of Wilson Sons shipyard division, Adalberto Souza, who further added: “We make sure to provide our clients with innovative and customized solutions while supporting the development of Brazil’s port and maritime logistics sector.”

After Guaíba, by the end of the year, another Vale vessel should be docked. The contract also includes the docking of the tugboats Moatize, Mutuca, Alegria and Fazendão and the ferryboats Vale Mangaratiba and Vale Sahi.

Sustainable tugs and the only dry dock at the Port of Santos

In addition to Vale’s docking, Wilson Sons is building, at its shipyard, the tug WS Onix, the last one of six new tugs with more sustainable technology, the first ones in Brazil to follow the International Maritime Organization TIER III. Their hull design leads to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and an estimated decrease of 14% in the consumption of fossil fuels, helping to decrease pollutant emissions and operational fuelling expenses.

Five of these 90-ton bollard pull tugs have been delivered since July 2022 (WS Centaurus, WS Orion, WS Rosalvo, WS Castor and WS Dorado — baptized in March). WS Onix will be launched later this year. With the delivery of WS Dorado, the company amasses 153 vessels built in its shipyards.

Wilson Sons shipyards have been operating for over 80 years in the Port of Santos, the largest port facility in Latin America. Specializing in ship building, conversion, maintenance and repair, Wilson Sons is the only company that owns a dry dock at the Port of Santos, offering pioneering and innovative service solutions.

