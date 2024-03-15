Wilson Sons expands its offer of ship calls to Central America and the USA

Wilson Sons, a leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil, will expand, starting this month, the offer of weekly ships at Salvador Container Terminal, with ship calls in Central America and the USA to serve the export and import market. As Maersk — one of the largest shipowners in the world — reinstalls this service, the Salvador terminal will be offering four services calling in the main ports in these regions, offering outstanding logistics solutions to the foreign trade chain.

According to Demir Lourenço, executive director of Salvador Container Terminal, multiple competitive advantages have supported the reinstatement of the UCLA service. “These are strategies that range from escaping the current bottlenecks in other ports, good receptivity to the specificities that the terminal offers, such as its strategic location, given the infrastructure that we offer and the privileged natural conditions of Baía de Todos-os-Santos, with excellent sea and land access conditions”, said the executive, who further added: “In terms of operational efficiency, we have reached 118 movements per hour (operation on a single ship). This performance results from the current infrastructure and the team we have built from the investments made, which increased the availability of mooring berths, cementing the status of Salvador as a highly valuable alternative for the development of Brazil’s supply chain”.

Salvador Container Terminal is one of the most competitive container, bulk and breakbulk cargo facilities in South America. Of all Northern and Northeastern port facilities, it has some unique characteristics, such as natural shipping conditions and exclusive access to trucks leaving and continuing along the BR-324 highway, and parking in the Port premises without interfering with the local roads. The terminal continues to be a regional leader in long-haul operations, a type of shipping operation with calls at ports based in more than one country, accounting for 41% of foreign trade containers handled in the Northeast.

Source: Wilson Sons