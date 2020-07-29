Wilson Sons Innovation Lab promotes digital transformation on board its tugboat fleet

Tuglab, Wilson Sons’ innovation laboratory, in partnership with the IT Management of the company’s Towage division, developed the Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) and Network Cabling project for the fleet. Local internet network and 480 cameras are planned to be installed. The equipment has already been installed in almost half of the tugboat fleet, distributed in the main ports of Brazil. The other half of the vessels will receive the new system this year, in a schedule to be prepared, considering all protective measures implemented by the company to deal with Covid-19.

The implementation of the camera system brings even more security to the fleet by allowing real-time visualization of operations and maneuvers, including by customers. It also makes possible to store and retrieve images, over a period of 30 days, for accident and incident investigation analyses, and tug and crew performance studies.

In addition to the internal image system, the tugboats have Wi-Fi spots on the bridge, galley and engine room. The Internet allows the crew to connect to Wilson Sons systems by cell phone or tablet and even hold meetings by videoconference with shore based teams.

“From the tugboats cabling it is possible to migrate several on-board processes to the digital environment, increasing information reliability and facilitating data traceability,” explains Process Coordinator Simone Prado.

Another technological facility implemented by Towage division of Wilson Sons was the integration of several systems from a new online platform, which were not accessible on board vessels until now. Among the benefits, there is the registration of maneuvers on the platform, in real time, by cell phone or tablet.

Another advantage is the presentation to the crew of a dashboard – report with information about the tug, such as water, oil and fuel levels, and other data such as inspection cycles, maintenance activities, purchase orders and other onboard processes – streamlining many daily activities.

Created at the end of 2017, Tuglab has about 10 professionals from different areas, such as IT, engineering (maintenance, operations, HSE), Human Resources and administration. Many projects are in progress, such as the use of artificial intelligence, QR code, and other solutions to streamline and increase the security of operations.

“The lab is one of the company’s most innovative initiatives. Today the speed of technological change is much higher than 20 years ago. We need to be prepared for this new scenario in the naval sector,” says Juliano Maia, IT manager of the Towage division. “Our goal is to make our processes more agile, allowing all resources and information to be on board at the right time, making them more efficient”.

Source: Wilson Sons