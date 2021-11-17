Wilson Sons is among the best companies to work in Brazil

Wilson Sons, Brazil’s largest integrated port and maritime logistic operator, is one of the best companies to work, according to the global consultancy Great Place to Work. In September, the Company, having about 4.000 collaborators, has received the seal that certifies organizations with an excellent work environment.

“This conquest is very important, as it reflects the strong belongingness, fellowship and loyalty that our teams have”, highlights Fernando Salek, CEO of Wilson Sons.

For the certification, a consultation was carried out with Wilson Sons employees, who anonymously answered a questionnaire. The goal was to measure people’s level of trust in the Company, through their perceptions and experiences regarding credibility, respect, impartiality, pride, and camaraderie.

In this first evaluation, Wilson Sons obtained 15 points more than what is necessary for certification. Salek highlights the importance of the actions carried out by the Company between 2020 and 2021, given the new demands arising from the social isolation imposed by the pandemic. Some people management practices were expanded to ensure the well-being of the workforce and new services were implemented, such as telemedicine and the mental health program.

Source: Wilson Sons