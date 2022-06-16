Wilson Sons opens a new ship agency branch in Recife

In a move to expand its ship agency business, Wilson Sons opened last May a new branch in Recife. Owner of the largest independent ship agency in Brazil, the company operates another 18 branches in Brazil’s major ports, maintains exclusive representatives in Europe, and an own office in China. Until April this year, Wilson Sons operated in the capital of Pernambuco in collaboration with a local representative. After analyzing the regional market and facing a growing business demand, the company expanded its ship agency activities.

Last month, the new northeastern branch attended three ships, which operated diesel and steel products in the port of Suape, and soda ash in Recife. In addition to these, two more ships were managed under a husbandry agency, operating in the interests of the shipowner, such as crew changes and supplying spare parts and food on board.

“The five agencies, in the first month of operation, are an actual milestone and prove the potential of Pernambuco, which has shown to be a very promising state. We consider Recife and Suape strategic areas for Wilson Sons’ business and hope to contribute to local development, serving clients with the high-quality standard of the largest agency in Brazil,” says Ludwig Silva, agency operations coordinator at the branch.

The shipping agency services offered by Wilson Sons include sales representation for shipowners, shipping documentation, logistic management of equipment, scheduling liners and tramps, preparing shipping and demurrage documents.

Source: Wilson Sons