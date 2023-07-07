Wilson Sons plans for 100% renewable energy facilities at Rio Grande Container Terminal by 2024

Wilson Sons, the leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil, is always concerned with environmentally sustainable practices in its operations. A new and important step has been taken in this direction at the company’s Rio Grande Container Terminal in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In May, a contract was signed for the terminal to have its energy 100% derived from renewable sources. The IREC (International Renewable Energy Certificates) certification was obtained for the years 2024/25/26. It can be used to report indirect energy consumption emissions in the GHG Protocol Program, a leading international methodology designed to quantify greenhouse gas emissions. Also, the certificate ensures traceability of the renewable energy source supplying the terminal, and clears carbon emissions from energy consumption in the years mentioned.

Through this new energy system, by next year, the energy supplying the Rio Grande Container Terminal will come from renewable sources, which includes wind, solar or hydroelectric power stations. A solar photovoltaic power plant has been recently built at the terminal’s main parking area. It is equipped with 74 photovoltaic modules of 545 Wp and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Wilson Sons’ sustainability director Monica Jaén describes the company’s Environmental Agenda for 2023, with energy efficiency as a top commitment. “This issue is directly linked to our business strategy and to the nature of our operations. Energy efficiency is highly strategic for us. We want to make the best use of all energy sources in our operations, and grow in the scenario of a low-carbon economy. We are committed to implementing projects targeting less energy consumption at Wilson Sons, prioritising the best initiatives available and directing our efforts at reducing carbon emissions”, she explains. Monica also points out that, in addition to this and other certifications, Wilson Sons voluntarily reports to S&P Global in New York and has been a signatory to the Global Compact since 2009.

Rio Grande Container Terminal president Paulo Bertinetti says that “it is extremely gratifying to be responsible for making Rio Grande Container Terminal completely clean in terms of energy”. According to Bertinetti, “the terminal develops multiple projects to protect people and the environment. We already have ISO 14001:2015, an internationally recognized standard aimed at minimising impacts on the environment and improving performance in this area, thereby reducing the impact on nature and finance. Now, with the IREC certification, we are moving towards increasingly more sustainable and competitive operations”, he says.

Also, the first of three charging stations for electric cars has been set up at the facility. It is available to employees and visitors. “In line with our ESG strategies, the asset management department is implementing this sustainable initiative, which is generating electricity using state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels, and supplying the terminal’s administrative building as well as powering up charging stations for electric cars, available to our employees and visitors”, says Weber Martins, maintenance manager at the Rio Grande Container Terminal.

Considered one of the most important terminal facilities in Brazil, and one of South America’s most competitive facilities, the Rio Grande Container Terminal is Rio Grande do Sul’s gateway to the world. It has become, over more than 26 years of operation, a key asset in the economic development of the state. Serving over 3,000 importers and exporters, the Rio Grande Terminal facility receives the main shipping lines calling Brazil, offering weekly services to all trades in the world from 11 shipowners. In terms of flow, it handles 74% of exports and 26% of imports.

Source: Wilson Sons