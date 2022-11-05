Wilson Sons receives at Tecon Rio Grande the magenta-colored ship ONE Amazon, running a global breast cancer prevention campaign

The ONE AMAZON berthed this Wednesday (Nov 2nd) at the Wilson Sons Tecon Rio Grande Terminal assisted also by the Shipping Agency Division. The vessel is owned by Ocean Network Express (ONE), the sixth largest container line in the world. With a capacity of 12,000 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent), 330 metres long and 48 metres wide, the ship was built in August 2022, thus the newest one in the fleet with many innovative and sustainable items and is flagged in Hong Kong. It left its port of origin in Busan, South Korea, on September 10th. Before arriving at Tecon Rio Grande, it called many ports such as Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).

ONE is recognized worldwide for its pinkish magenta colour of its ships, containers and throughout its visual identity. As the ship arrived in Latin American ports in October and early November, Wilson Sons and ONE underscored an extremely important theme: the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Resembling the pink colour, magenta attracts curious eyes wherever it goes and draws attention to the breast cancer cause.

By receiving ONE AMAZON, Tecon Rio Grande, in an integrated operation with Wilson Sons’ Maritime Agency, reaffirms its capacity to receive and operate the largest ships operating around the world. The terminal will handle 1,439 containers. Of those, 673 full containers will be loaded onto the ship, containing frozen chicken, pork, leather, tobacco, timber, plastics, resins, and other products. Tecon will discharge 548 containers from the vessel containing, electronics, sports equipment, parts and pieces, rubber, packaging, machinery, and other items.

“We are absolutely prepared for all sorts of container cargo and to support clients in their increasingly complex and challenging needs,” said Paulo Bertinetti, CEO of Tecon Rio Grande. “We have one of the most competitive facilities in South America. Today, we are the most automated terminal in Brazil and are ready to receive and operate the world’s largest ships carrying containerized cargo,” he added.

One year ago, in October 2021, ONE started the ONE Pink Ribbon campaign to gather donations directed at institutions engaged in breast cancer awareness and prevention. Donations will be calculated by the annual mileage of ONE’s 100 Pink Ribbon containers dedicated to the campaign.

Tecon: automation and health, safety and environment concerns

Located 320 km from Porto Alegre, the capital city of Rio Grande do Sul, Tecon Rio Grande was the first privatised container terminal in Brazil to start operating upon completion of a call for tenders in 1997. With global connectivity, it can serve the main shipping lines that connect Brazil to important international markets. It is currently considered the most automated terminal in Brazil.

Over 25 years of history, Tecon Rio Grande has cemented its status as a leader in the region, making large investments over time, for greater capacity and productivity, modernising processes, adjusting infrastructure, and purchasing innovative equipment for the efficient use of energy — such as electric cranes in container terminals. Its world-class infrastructure allows multimodal access to the area of influence and the Triunfo Petrochemical Complex.

Over time, Tecon Rio Grande had its berth tripled to 900 metres. The 735,000-m² facility has a static capacity of 25,000 TEUs, 20,000 square metres of warehouses for general and special cargo and 10 fully automated entry and exit gates, in addition to 2,800 power points for reefer containers.

Tecon is equipped with nine STSs (Ship to Shore Container Cranes capable of operating on 24-container wide ships) and 22 RTGs (Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes operated to handle containers in the yard), in addition to two cable-controlled Mobile Cranes, 12 Reach Stackers and 56 Yard Tractors.

It is also supported by Navis N4 operating system, a global leader in port terminal management — recently updated to version 3.8 — and Teconline, a platform with more than two decades of operation and over 2,600 active users from different countries. Teconline users include carriers, forwarding agents, shipowners, consenting authorities, clients and cargo agents inquiring about cargo, ship arrival dates and appointments.

“Thinking about the future, the terminal is permanently committed to going beyond solutions in port operations, and constantly improving and pursuing ways to expand its Health, Environment and Occupational Safety practices,” said CEO Paulo Bertinetti. Paulo supports the objective of showing appreciation for the organisation’s roots and making a positive socioeconomic impact on society. He also says that occupational health is one of these priority commitments.

“One of these lies in a health monitoring program, in which breast cancer prevention campaigns represent an ongoing concern not only for our female workers but for men as well.”

Following its route and drawing attention to cancer prevention in the ports where it berths, ONE AMAZON will leave Tecon Rio Grande before it heads for its last stops in Brazil and continue its journey. The vessel has called in China, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Malaysia and Vietnam. Its main destinations are Japan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh, South Korea and Taiwan.

Source: Wilson Sons