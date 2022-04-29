Wilson Sons sees opportunities for the Shipping Agency in the grain market

Owner of the largest independent shipping agency in Brazil, Wilson Sons seeks to expand its service offerings for exporters and importers in the grain market. The expectation for the next harvest is a growth of 5.4%, an increase of 13.8 million tons in relation to the previous cycle, according to company projections.

“It is a promising market, and we are aware of the opportunities. Brazil is a large grain producer. Allied to this we have a scenario of heated external demand, with high commodity prices,” says Stephanie Pires, commercial analyst for the Shipping Agency. Wilson Sons managed 75 ships in 2021, in nine ports, which transported 3,685,350 tons of grain, being 3,150,382 tons for export and 534,968 tons for import.

In the first two months of this year, reports the analyst, soybean were the exports, 324% more when compared to the same period in 2021. Data from the National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC) shows that Brazil will sell, in 2021, more than 86 million tons of the commodity to other countries, 5.2% more than in 2020. Nearly 17 million tons of soy meal were also exported, 0.37% more than the previous year.

China is the main trading partner of Brazilian agribusiness and the largest buyer of soybeans. “When we talk about the Chinese market, we need to be strategic commercially, considering that for some years now they have been a strong commercial partner of Brazil, especially when it comes to food, and the grain logistics chain is inserted in this scenario. Having a Chinese commercial representative is part of this strategy because it facilitates direct contact, as well as communication in Mandarin”, says Luiz Maluza, commercial manager of the Agency.

To respond to the growth in demand, the Wilson Sons Shipping Agency has been preparing itself. Today, it has partner agencies outside the country, which provide privileged information from the most important foreign port complexes. The Market Intelligence team also produces and sends weekly reports to customers with the numbers of grain exports and imports of all Brazilian ports.

Wilson Sons has also developed WS Connect, an application in which the client can access all the information about the operation (dates, unloading conditions, documents and photos), check ship schedules, port manuals, grain statistics reports, and relevant news from the Brazilian port terminals.

“The dynamics of the grain market requires a constant and complete delivery of information, and for this we seek to analyze the most assertive way to provide our services. We are always moving according to the needs of our customers. “, says Flávia Carvalho, general manager of Agency Services.

The Shipping Agency is the oldest business unit of Wilson Sons, founded 184 years ago. The division is present in the main Brazilian ports, with 18 of its own branches. In 2021, they attended more than 1,730 calls, in various segments such as ore, coal, steel, sugar, grain, fertilizers, chemicals and liquids.

Source: Wilson Sons