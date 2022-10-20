Wilson Sons tops list of Brazilian corporations in the Transport and Logistics category of the 100 Open Startups 2022 Ranking

Wilson Sons takes a leading position in open innovation, according to the new 100 Open Startups Ranking, 2022 edition, which highlights the number and intensity of innovative cooperation connections between companies and startups. With over 180 years of activity in the country, Wilson Sons, Brazil’s largest integrated port-shipping logistics operator, topped the ranks (TOP 1 Open Corps) in Transport and Logistics as the corporation that most connects with startups in Brazil in this industry. In the overall ranking, including all categories, the company is one of the TOP 50 Open Corps.

In the Transport and Logistics category, the 100 Open Startups 2022 Ranking released on Tuesday evening, October 18th, featured 180 corporations engaged in open innovation with startups. The general ranking listed over 4,400 corporations that engaged startups in Brazil.

Since July last year, Wilson Sons has established connections with more than 80 startups, including new contracts that foster innovation and entrepreneurship in its operations. This strategy is designed to commission or support the development of innovative solutions to further increase efficiency and safety in the company’s operations and in Brazil’s port and maritime industry while making a positive impact on the ESG (environment, social and governance) agenda.

“The award reflects the effort of our team to pursue innovation as well as the adoption of new technologies, not only for the development of Wilson Sons’ operations, but also for the improvement of Brazil’s shipping and port infrastructure. We are always concerned with anticipating changes by creating solutions to contribute positively to the development of our country. As the proliferation and adoption of new solutions and technologies are moving increasingly faster, we have been fostering this agenda, expanding our connections and presence in open innovation ecosystems around the world,” says Wilson Sons Digital Transformation director Eduardo Valença.

Since 2017, when it launched its new strategic map, Wilson Sons has been fostering innovation programs. In 2019, the company joined Cubo Itaú, Latin America’s largest startup hub, and connected with other international port and shipping innovation hubs. Since then, it has engaged with dozens of startups.

In 2019, Wilson Sons made its first direct investment in a startup, the British AIDrivers, specializing in the development of autonomous mobility systems for heavy port equipment. Last year, it acquired a minority stake and concluded an exclusivity agreement in Brazilian ports with Israeli DockTech, a startup that owns the twin digital technology. It maps out the seabed depth in real time, which makes navigation and cargo transport safer and more efficient as well as making it easier for port dredging operations. Before investing in startups, the company assessed more than 400 high-potential port and maritime initiatives in many countries to find out the ones that could add greater value to this industry in Brazil.

In July this year, Wilson Sons launched Latin America’s first maritime and port innovation hub — Cubo Maritime & Port. It aims to integrate major companies, startups, universities, venture capital funds and national authorities to speed up innovation in the waterway industry, and open up and encourage international shiptechs to invest in Brazil.

“We saw early on how technology can support port operations, ensuring safety and propelling the development of maritime and port infrastructure. Our history is based on the resilience of treading paths of transformation in different situations and economic cycles. And this award is the result of 185 years applying innovation in the maritime and port industry,” Valença says.

100 Open Startups is a pioneering open innovation platform in Latin America, whose mission is to transform the industry and society through innovation and collaboration of corporations and startups. Since 2008, it has been organizing the Open Innovation Week — Oiweek — a community of more than 200,000 industry players. Since 2016, it has published the 100 Open Startups Ranking, which monitors the evolution of open innovation practice and rewards leading companies and startups. According to the 2022 ranking, the open innovation industry in Brazil generated BRL 2.7 billion and had 4,449 contracts signed by large corporations and startups in the country.

Source: Wilson Sons