Wilson Sons wins GHG Protocol Gold Seal for climate agenda inventory for the 2nd consecutive year

Wilson Sons, the largest integrated port-shipping logistics operator in Brazil, is certified by the GHG Protocol with the Golden Seal for the second year running. This program encourages and supports corporations in their efforts to prepare and publish inventories of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This certification is the highest level of recognition for companies that demonstrate transparency in inventories aimed at an agenda to fight climate change, and is granted to organizations that report emission sources verified by independent auditors. In 2021, the company received the same certificate for reporting transparency.

For nine years now, Wilson Sons has voluntarily published its GHG inventory. The indicators are reported on the Brazilian GHG Protocol program platform, on the Bloomberg news website and on the global Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) platform. Information and analyses are also available in the Wilson Sons Sustainability Report.

“Wilson Sons is strategically committed to applying the best environmental, social and governance practices in its business, so obtaining the Golden Seal once again further encourages the company to pursue long-term sustainable development to create value for its stakeholders,” said Wilson Sons Sustainability Director Monica Jaén.

Monitoring emissions

Since 2021, Wilson Sons has used Cerensa, a sustainability management and analysis software that helps monitor GHG emissions. Automated data control allows real-time tracking of GHG emissions of each business unit and emitting source, supporting the development of new carbon intensity reduction projects.

Over the past decade, Wilson Sons has been adopting initiatives for the efficient use of energy, such as electric cranes at the container terminals of Rio Grande (RS) and Salvador (BA) and modernization of motor and propulsion systems on offshore supply vessels. The company’s new tugs coming into operation are equipped with an innovative hull design for reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

“Wilson Sons’ ESG environmental agenda focuses on climate change and reduced GHG emissions to support a low carbon economy. Continuously quantifying emissions helps us to improve the efficiency of our processes,” Jaén says.

The GHG Protocol methodology was created in 1998 in the United States. The Brazilian GHG Protocol Program was developed and adapted in 2008 by the Center for Sustainability Studies of the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGVces) and the World Resources Institute (WRI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Brazilian Business Council for Development (CEBDS), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and includes 27 founding companies. The program is designed to steer corporate culture towards an agenda directed at climate change and to create world-class approaches and standards for the accounting of emissions and reporting of inventories.

