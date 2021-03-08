Windship Technology confirms attendance at the Society of Maritime Industries Conference 2021

Windship Technology, Britain’s leading True Zero Emission company for the shipping industry is confirmed to unveil designs in a technical briefing to the shipping industry on Wednesday 17th March 2021 at the Society of Maritime Industries’ Annual Conference.

The Conference, Chaired by Rear Admiral Rob’s Stevens CB is themed around the refresh of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, currently underway within Government, supported by the industry and the Maritime Enterprise Working Group and will explore how maritime and industry stakeholders can best cross-collaborate throughout the UK to maximise opportunities.

The title ‘Building the future of the UK’s shipbuilding enterprise’, reflects the broadening of the National Shipbuilding Strategy to increase the focus on commercial shipbuilding and the supply chain. In attendance will be The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, Shipbuilding Tsar and Secretary of State for Defence alongside fellow MPs and a host of companies involved in revolutionising and innovating the shipping industry. Windship Technology’s inclusion is a significant recognition of the company’s work to date in delivering a whole-ship design to deliver a True-Zero Emission solution.

Simon Rogers, Technical Director of Windship Technology commented: “It is vital that Windship Technology leads the debate on True Zero Emissions for shipping. As the only company in the world right now capable of achieving the complete reduction of CO2, NOX, SOX and particulate matter to True Zero through our innovative and patented solution for shipping, it is right that we are engaging with the industry at events such as these. We are delighted to showcase our progress and look forward to supporting the Society of Maritime Industries who are pushing hard to raise the bar of the industry and involve government in a partnership for progress.”

Robert Elliott, Chairman of Windship Technology added: “Shipping is rapidly approaching a crossroads where decisions have to be made that will affect the next 25 years of commercial activity. Legislation is largely against asset owners who are unwilling to adopt True Zero Emission technologies, but the good news is that there are many large carriers and leasers of commercial vessels who are demanding a new solution. We know that Windship Technology has the best solution on the market for commercial bulk carriers serious about their environmental commitments and we look forward to supporting the Society of Maritime Industries at their Annual Conference.”

Source: Windship Technology