Windward Expands Presence in Greece via Oriani Hellas

Oriani is proud to announce the representation in Greece of Windward, a leading Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade and enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward is leading a paradigm shift in the maritime industry from reactive decisions to predictive intelligence, providing the most comprehensive, real-time view of the maritime ecosystem. Windward’s SaaS system fuses maritime expertise, advanced data analytics and AI to reveal the full picture and risk profile of vessels, fleets, companies and cargo. Thus, delivering multi-layered dynamic insights decision makers need.

Oriani’s team of experienced maritime professionals is the compass on the maritime digitalization journey. Powerful allies like Windward ensure that shipping companies will effectively meet the challenges brought on by an ever changing regulatory landscape. As digital transformation accelerates around the world, Oriani is ensuring that its benefits are felt in the maritime industry.

Windward’s platform will provide unique benefits to the Greek shipping companies including immediate go/no go recommendations, 4x less false positives saving up to 75% of investigation time, clear explanations of behavioral analysis and compliance certificates for optimized vetting processes.

“Windward is growing at an exciting pace. We are launching new capabilities and expanding our offerings and presence around the world”, said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. “Greece is one of the world’s largest ship owning nations, and we are happy to enhance our presence in Greece via our partnership with Oriani, a fellow leader in digital transformation who understands the importance of big data and actionable insights in maritime trade.”

