Windwings Starts Journey To Certification With ‘Approval In Principle’ From DNV

BAR Technologies (BARTech), an innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, has been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its wind propulsion technology – BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies (WindWings) – from classification society DNV.

The solid wing sails offer up to a 30% average fuel reduction for bulk carriers, tankers, and other large shipping vessels on global routes by combining wind propulsion with route optimisation. The AiP secured from DNV is another major step in BARTech’s journey towards certification for WindWings.

With decarbonisation the key focus within the shipping industry and broader maritime markets, a great number of low-carbon solutions are in early-stage development. However, for shipping conglomerates and investors to select the successful few, these solutions must be rigorously regulated to ensure practicality and lower financial and technical risk.

The AiP assures the industry of the practicality and safety of the WindWings technology, through a thorough assessment of the system’s design specifications, safety and usability considerations, and general applicability to sea-going vessels. The AiP also examined the deployment and functionality of WindWings in operation, use in extreme weather conditions, and system redundancy.

Further to the AiP, the emissions reduction potential of WindWings has also been independently analysed and verified by acclaimed maritime consultancy, the Wolfson Unit. Martyn Prince, Principal Research Engineer, Wolfson Unit, said: “Verification of anticipated performance metrics is a service we are routinely approached for by the global maritime industry, where the accuracy of such expectations is of paramount importance. We were engaged by a client to take a closer look at WindWings and are pleased to report that our predictions of the solution’s performance were in good agreement to those of BAR Technologies.”

John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies said: “Securing this AiP from DNV is another important step in driving WindWings towards certification. Validation from the shipping industry’s leading classification societies is crucial to proving the technical and commercial viability of emerging energy efficient technologies to shipowners and investors alike.”

Per Marius Berrefjord, at DNV Maritime, said: “We are pleased to be able to issue this AiP to BARTech for the WindWings technology. Class Approval in Principle can help to build confidence in shipowners and operators by demonstrating that new technologies that help to lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions like WindWings, have been rigorously assessed to long-standing, high quality technical standards. We look forward to seeing the system in operation when it hits the water.”

Earlier this year, BARTech partnered with Yara Marine Technologies (Yara), front-runner in the development and implementation of emission-reduction technologies in the maritime sector, for manufacturing and delivery to enable the sale and market access of the WindWings to the global shipping industry. This will include WindWings for the first retrofit of two wings to a kamsarmax vessel, expected for delivery in 2022. One of these wings will be funded by the European Union as part of Project CHEK to assess the energy saving potential of multiple technologies working in symbiosis.

Thomas Koniordos, Chief Executive Officer, Yara Marine Technologies, said: “As part of the consortium taking the WindWings technology to the global shipping market, we’re thrilled to pass this milestone on the journey to lower maritime emissions. The approval has confirmed the viability of the technology to our industry network, and we anticipate the product to deploy rapidly across the sector within the decade.”

Source: BAR Technologies