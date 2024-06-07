WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design

Swiss marine power company WinGD, Swedish marine technology leader Alfa Laval and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will work with Korean shipbuilder K Shipbuilding (KSB) on the development of an ammonia-fuelled MR tanker design, under a memorandum of understanding signed in April. The design will feature a 6X52DF-A engine from WinGD.

WinGD will work with KSB to deliver fuel gas system specifications suitable for the vessel application and the selected engine, while Alfa Laval will deliver the detailed documentation for the final fuel gas system design. The design will be reviewed by ABS, with the aim of issuing an approval in principle.

WinGD Vice President R&D, Sebastian Hensel said: “After early orders for bulk carriers and ammonia carriers, it is encouraging to see that ammonia-fuelled tanker projects are picking up momentum. And even more encouraging that our XDFA engines are at the heart of many of these projects. Developing full vessel designs that shipowners can adopt easily will only accelerate the transition and we are pleased to be part of the collaboration with KSB in delivering this design.”

Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems, Viktor Friberg, Alfa Laval said: “This MOU signifies a powerful step forward to make ammonia a viable marine fuel. Our proven expertise in handling diverse fuel types, especially methanol and LPG, will be instrumental in designing the new fuel supply system for ammonia. We believe that partnerships are key for the maritime industry to achieve the ambitious decarbonization targets and support the fuel transition. By working alongside WinGD, ABS and K Shipbuilding, we accelerate this transition and make it safer.”

The X52DFA engine is the smallest bore size available in WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled XDFA series, and the first to be developed. It is expected to have wide application across bulk carriers, tankers and ammonia carriers, and has already been ordered for two ammonia carriers to be delivered in early 2026. The X52DFA is also the engine design on which four class societies to date, including ABS, have issued approvals in principle for the XDFA series, assuring shipowners that the engine can be deployed in operation safely.

JDPs and other cooperations have been a cornerstone of WinGD’s ammonia engine developments, with several industry partnerships focused on vessel designs and crew training – supporting both the deployment of ammonia-fuelled engines and the preparedness of the maritime industry to operate them safely.

Source: WinGD