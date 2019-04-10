WinGD and ExxonMobil co-operate to advance adoption of smart shipping technology

WinGD and ExxonMobil have announced a new collaboration that will see WinGD’s Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE) predictive maintenance technology join forces with the Mobil Serv℠ Cylinder Condition Monitoring service. The agreement between two major marine industry leaders will provide vessel operators a unique range of performance benefits during a period of unprecedented change.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) impending 0.50 per cent fuel sulphur limit will create complex operational challenges for the marine industry. Gaining insights into how a ship’s engine is functioning is more important than ever to ensure safe and efficient engine operation. Today’s more technologically advanced engines and support systems require enhanced levels of monitoring with clear accuracy to ensure engine optimisation.

“Uniting our next generation cylinder condition monitoring service with WinGD’s data collection and analytics tools creates unrivalled insights into vessel operations,” said Steve Walker, Global Marine Equipment Builder Manager, ExxonMobil. “This will give peace of mind to ship owners during the transition to compliant solutions.”

“By combining the output from WinGD’s Integrated Digital Expert with ExxonMobil’s Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring lubricant analysis, we create an enhanced, bespoke, proactive maintenance programme. Combining these innovations will help ship owners reduce unplanned stoppages, save costs through engine performance optimisation and extend engine overhaul intervals,” said Rolf Stiefel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at WinGD.

“This co-operation underlines the operational benefits and savings available by adopting smart vessel technology during a time of unprecedented change,” said Pamela Skaufel, Director, Aviation and Marine Lubricants, ExxonMobil. “The integration of these state-of-the-art systems is at the heart of our long-standing and continued collaboration with WinGD to offer vessel operators an invaluable advantage, now and into the future.”

Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring can also help vessel operators ensure IMO compliance by measuring the sulphur content of marine fuel throughout the fuelling system and as it enters the engine. This is achieved using the onboard test unit, which employs XRF technology to analyse the fuel’s formulation, compliant to ISO 8754 standard.

ExxonMobil’s 0.50 per cent sulphur fuels will be available in Antwerp, Rotterdam, Genoa and Marseilles in Europe, along with Singapore, Laem Chabang in Thailand and Hong Kong.

Source: WinGD