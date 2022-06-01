WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy

Swiss marine power company WinGD has published a new white paper highlighting its holistic approach to help ship owners and operators to decarbonise their vessels.

The paper, titled The X-Act Initiative, outlines WinGD’s development programmes in five areas – advanced engine technologies, core engine development, green technologies, digitalization and integration, and the autonomous engine room. Projects include the latest generation of dual-fuel engine technologies, novel on-engine emission abatement systems, alternative fuel developments and advances in hybrid energy system integration and control software.

Dominik Schneiter, Vice President Research & Development, WinGD, said: “To decarbonise shipping at the pace that society demands, we must act immediately and across several areas. A coordinated approach across these efforts maximises the possibility that WinGD’s ecosystem of solutions will deliver the breakthroughs that shipping needs.”

WinGD provides opportunities for rapid decarbonisation and wider emission reduction across its engine portfolio, most notably through the dual-fuel X-DF range. These widely deployed engines are already capable of using carbon-neutral fuels including synthetic and bio-LNG, while the latest X-DF2.0 technologies further improve both methane slip and overall greenhouse gas emissions performance. WinGD has recently outlined the timeframe for adding ammonia and methanol capability to its engines.

The answer to maritime decarbonisation includes far more than engines and fuels, and so does WinGD’s solutions ecosystem. The company has also invested in developing expertise in hybrid power arrangement design and integration. Its first system integration contract is underway for four newbuild car carriers – featuring WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel LNG engines and batteries – being built for NYK Line.

The development of digital optimisation solutions, as well as the training and ongoing support needed to use all systems to best effect, completes WinGD’s holistic approach to improving energy efficiency and ultimately reducing carbon reliance across ship owners’ fleets.

By closely coordinating across these development projects, WinGD aims to maximise the benefit of combining multiple emission reduction measures, helping to minimize shipping’s greenhouse gas impact in line with regulatory targets and societal expectations.

Source: Win GD