WinGD, VAF Instruments and Viswa Lab connect to ECO Insight

At the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, DNV GL signed partnership agreements with WinGD, VAF Instruments and Viswa Lab to work together to improve the performance of vessels. All three partners will connect to DNV GL’s ECO Insight, the most widely used fleet performance solution in the shipping industry.

“We are very much looking forward to cooperating with innovative companies like WinGD, VAF Instruments, and Viswa Lab,” says Torsten Büssow, DNV GL’s global head for fleet performance management. “We want to offer an integrated solution for fleet performance that provides better analytics while streamlining the work of the crew onboard, by avoiding double data entry and additional administrative task.”

WinGD will deliver engine information and analytics to ECO Insight, while VAF Instruments as a manufacturer of thrust, power and fuel meters as well as propulsion performance monitoring solutions will support the accuracy of hull degradation assessments.

Viswa Lab, as a fuel testing company, will directly feed fuel test results into ECO Insight to include fuel quality data, such as calorific value or water content in the performance assessment of vessels.

ECO Insight is the largest performance solution in shipping with installations on more than 2,000 vessels. In addition, already 22 industry partners connect their data and analytics to the solution. The data integration with all three new partners has already begun and will be completed soon for the first joint customers.

Source: DNV GL