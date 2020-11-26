WinGD validates TALUSIA UNIVERSAL for LNG in Dual Fuel mode

Total Lubmarine’s cylinder oil TALUSIA UNIVERSAL (57 BN, SAE 50) has received a revised No Objection Letter (NOL) from Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) adding DF Validation for the WinGD range of DF engines and confirms the validation across the full range of WinGD – including legacy Sulzer – engines.

The NOL was awarded following the successful completion of extensive field tests comprising more than 8,000 hours – including 4,000 hours performed onboard a vessel with a 6X62DF engine burning LNG.

The DF validation adds to the existing TALUSIA UNIVERSAL NOL, issued on March 3, 2020, for use in WinGD X, WinGD X-DF, WinGD RT-flex, WinGD RT-flex-DF, Wärtsilä RTA, Wärtsilä RT-flex and Wärtsilä X engines, as well as in Sulzer 2-stroke engines operating on fuels with a sulfur content in the range of 0.00<S<1.50 % m/m.

WinGD’s latest NOL for TALUSIA UNIVERSAL means the cylinder oil is seamlessly compatible and proven for any IMO 2020 compliant fuel strategy such as LSFO, VLSFO, ULSFO and LNG. It represents the true single cylinder oil solution for the lubrication of modern 2-stroke diesel and DF engines using IMO 2020 and ECA compliant fuels.

“We are delighted WinGD recognizes the value in how our advanced lubricant chemistry in TALUSIA UNIVERSAL can benefit engine performance,” says Robert Joore, General Manager of Total Lubmarine. “The growth in LNG and this DF validation of TALUSIA UNIVERSAL represents a significant milestone to help our customers make the move to a more sustainable and cleaner marine fuel with a compatible lubricant solution.”

TALUSIA UNIVERSAL BN 57 offers excellent performance with a unique chemistry that ensures optimum engine cleanliness and efficient acid neutralization that perfectly maintains the ring pack status and minimizes cylinder wear. It extends the operational efficiency of ships’ engines offering long-term OPEX advantages.

“Choosing TALUSIA UNIVERSAL will deliver efficiencies in engine performance to meet with today’s IMO operating parameters and new fuel choices,” says Serge Dal Farra, Global Marketing Manager from Total Lubmarine.

TALUSIA UNIVERSAL single oil solution makes the onboard operation, supply and management of lubricant easier as operators and engineers no longer need to match different BN lubricants to different fuel types, avoiding complex BN management and CLO switching.

The operational phase of the process, led by Senior Marine Engineer and OEM Relationship Manager, Justin Van Tries, involved extensive live trials at sea. “WinGD sets the bar very high for the DF validation,” notes Van Tries. “To have achieved this coveted NOL is testament to the strong performance of this product. The validation tests have required a strong cooperation from all parties, which safely brought together teams from all around the world in the challenging circumstances of the global pandemic.”

Nikolaos Kotakis, Technical Director at Total Lubmarine, says: “We consider this approval by WinGD as a great recognition of the product’s outstanding performance and compatibility across today’s widest range of fuel options. It is the reward of our long efforts in the continuous improvement of a single cylinder oil that can now be used continuously with all 2020 compliant fuels. It is proven to provide additional safety margins compared to BN40 CLO, and achieves substantial feed-rate reductions compared to other current generation cylinder oils when based on visual inspection and drain oil analysis.”

This new NOL from WinGD for TALUSIA UNIVERSAL follows the previously awarded NOLs earlier in the year by WinGD, and those also by MAN ES after field tests were successfully completed on several MAN B&W engines, including 10K98MC-C6, 12K98MC-C6, 12K98ME-C7 and 6S70ME-C7 engines.

Ship operators can use with confidence TALUSIA UNIVERSAL as their single cylinder oil solution for any 2020 compliant fuel, including those operators making the switch to LNG to help reduce SOx, NOx and fine particle emissions. As the second largest player in the LNG market, Total is pioneering the development of LNG infrastructure globally, including the operation of the world’s largest bunkering barge – Gas Agility.

Already enjoying a worldwide distribution network, TALUSIA UNIVERSAL is available in all Total Lubmarine’s global port locations.

WinGD’s NOL of TALUSIA UNIVERSAL is valid for a period of 2 (two) years.

Source: WinGD