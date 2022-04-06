WinGD X-DF2.0 engine performance delivers on sustainability

Swiss engine designer, WinGD has confirmed that the performance of their X-DF2.0 engine technology has surpassed initial expectations in terms of fuel savings achieved. Optimized engine settings on WinGD’s X-DF2.0 second-generation dual-fuel engine platform have achieved fuel savings of up to 8% in gas mode and up to 6% in diesel mode during recent tests at CMD (CSSC-MES Diesel Co) in Shanghai, China.

Since its launch in 2013, WinGD’s X-DF engine series has become the world’s best-selling low-pressure two-stroke dual-fuel engine with over one and a half million running hours to-date. Building on the proven maturity of the original X-DF engine series, the second-generation X-DF2.0 platform was launched in 2020, with the ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets in mind. Since that time, more than 60 engines have already been ordered signaling the industry’s strong commitment to the energy transition.

WinGD’s Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) became the first technology to be introduced to the X-DF2.0 series to reduce fuel consumption and cut methane emissions. iCER further reduces methane slip by 50% compared to the already record low level of the first generation X-DF and lowers fuel consumption in both diesel and gas mode. The technology also enables Tier III NOX compliance in liquid fuel mode without the need of additional Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) NOx reduction technology.

The uptake of the X-DF2.0 technology is rapidly expanding. With the latest optimized engine tuning, the results attained for the X-DF2.0 engine platform positions WinGD as the leading expert for future ready two-stroke technology. Retrofittable for future fuels, the dual-fuel platform offers the greatest flexibility for the future.

The first delivery of the X-DF2.0 is due to be in operation in 2023 onboard two newbuild pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) running on LNG as fuel. The project will not only showcase WinGD’s core engine development expertise but also their extensive knowledge in the optimization potential of integrated hybrid systems, a solution also developed and being delivered to WinGD customers.

Volkmar Galke, Director Sales for WinGD said; “We always knew that our X-DF technology offers the greatest optimization potential for operators looking to reduce emissions. However, ongoing test results are proof of engine concept beyond expectations which we believe puts our X-DF2.0 portfolio and holistic energy management solutions at the forefront of shipping’s energy transition.”

Source: WinGD