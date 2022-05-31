Winter wheat harvest in Ukraine-controlled area seen at 20.1 mln t in 2022

The winter wheat harvest in the Ukraine-controlled area is expected to reach 20.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from about 32.2 million tonnes for the overall wheat crop in 2021, Ukrainian state weather forecasters said on Monday.

Winter wheat is about 95% of the total wheat crop in Ukraine.

Forecasters said in a report around 5.3 million tonnes of winter grains, mostly winter wheat, could be harvested in the “temporary occupied” territories.

Ukraine has said it cannot harvest a significant grain area because of the Russian invasion.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )