Wireless Maritime Services and Globe Tracker Join Forces Providing Advanced End-to-End IoT Based Visibility to The Largest Regional Ocean Carrier in the Americas, Seaboard Marine

Wireless Maritime Services (WMS), the largest wireless network operator at sea and Globe Tracker, the fastest growing provider of global supply chain IoT visibility for cold-chain, have partnered to bring real-time reefer monitoring to Seaboard Marine, the largest marine cargo shipping line in Central, South America and the Caribbean, via a multi-year, multi-ship agreement.

With this new partnership, Seaboard Marine becomes the world’s first container ocean line to implement a truly portable, fully 24/7 monitored, 4G LTE based private cellular and integrated satellite communication network for containers on vessels. The innovation and expertise from WMS and Globe Tracker results in a novel vessel network that is seamless, interoperable, and provides end-to-end enhanced visibility and real-time connectivity, both in the cloud and on the vessel at sea. Seaboard Marine also becomes the world’s first ocean line to implement full IoT visibility across their fleet of intermodal assets, including reefers, gensets, chassis, and vessels – all on a single integrated easy to use platform.

“By IoT equipping our Controlled Atmosphere (CA) reefer fleet and other critical assets, we are well-positioned to provide more responsive cold chain services for our trade lanes, which facilitates complex processes such as USDA cold treatment,” noted Seaboard Marine Vice President Piero Buitano.

“The vessel system also provides real-time alerts to crew technicians, so problems can be quickly detected and corrected, if necessary, thereby increasing temperature compliance,”

added Frederick Urbina, Refrigerated Services Manager at Seaboard Marine.

“Bringing WMS and Globe Tracker together creates a world-class integrated solution for Seaboard Marine. As the largest mobile network provider at sea, we are extremely happy to be working with Seaboard Marine on this project. They have been a valuable partner in pushing us to innovate first-to-market solutions that we are now deploying within their fleet. We look forward to continuing to partner with Seaboard Marine for future innovations,” claimed Pramod Arora, WMS President & CEO.

“We are more than delighted to team with WMS for Seaboard Marine. WMS offers the most advanced and most reliable maritime wireless solution in the market allowing our team to deploy the first portable 4G LTE vessel network, allowing deeper signal penetration in the cargo hold over competing solutions, and resulting in superior network communications reliability,” stated Don Miller, Globe Tracker’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

This project puts Seaboard Marine into the exclusive group of premier ocean lines, which are implementing IoT technology as part of the digital transformation of the maritime shipping container industry.

Source: Globe Tracker