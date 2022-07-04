Wiremind Cargo’s contribution to a more sustainable industry

Wiremind Cargo approaches sustainability from two angles: providing intelligent solutions that help its airline customers to best manage their capacity and processes, and auditing its own processes with an aim to reduce negative impact.

“Sustainability is all about ensuring that what we do to meet our current needs, does not negatively affect the ability of future generations to meet theirs,” Nathanaël de Tarade, Chief Executive Officer of Wiremind Cargo, states. “Whether we are acting as a business, as individuals, or within society in general, we all share that responsibility.”

At Wiremind Cargo, the sustainable approach is two-fold. The first is the company’s work philosophy, in particular when it comes to internal processes such as how code is written and optimized. Where large companies often have thousands of server resources that are fragmented, rarely optimized, and often not fully utilized, the company’s approach is to write code with extremely high standards of quality in order to avoid this situation. A concrete example would be the newly launched algorithm in SkyPallet, one of the most innovative products of Wiremind Cargo, which is written entirely in RUST, a recent programming language with a footprint that is much lower than certain other available options, while still offering extremely high performance.

In addition to sustainable work processes, Wiremind has also audited itself with regard to carbon emissions. In cooperation with the partner hosting its data, Wiremind recently measured its CO2 footprint for all its software architecture – its cloud servers and models, and so on. A more in-depth method of calculation took into account the operations of the company and the data centre, generators, air conditioning in the offices, production centre electricity usage, shipping, travelling, staff, IT equipment, and a whole host of other aspects. The result was that the entire Wiremind Group, of which Wiremind Cargo is a part, jointly emits around 10 tonnes of CO2 per annum. The equivalent of a couple of individual cars. “This shows that we are doing something right in getting our emissions under control,” Nathanaël de Tarade says. Similar, regular audits will help to track implemented improvement measures.

The second, more visible approach to sustainability, is in the capabilities of Wiremind Cargo’s digital solutions. Its flagship SkyPallet product is a clear contributor to a more efficient and sustainable use of capacity and available resources. “We are not the ones who decide what type of fuel is used, or how many aircraft fly per day,” Nathanaël de Tarade, clarifies, “So, what we do is clearly on a small scale. However, what our product can do, is reduce space wastage. Our end goal is to help the industry to ship the same amount of freight by using less capacity.” Similarly, Wiremind Cargo’s recently launched CargoStack CMS suite includes modules that also aid in avoiding wasted space: the overbooking forecast module is one example. It is currently being finetuned. “We are continuously improving our solutions to make them even more efficient and useful contributors to the industry, so I am very much looking forward to the next implementation of these modules with our airline customers.”

Source: Wiremind