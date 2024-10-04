WiseStella Founder Takes On Managing Director Role As Tanker Operators Navigate New Vetting Rules

Ship management specialist Ferhat Abul, a co-founder of Singapore headquartered maritime software developer and consultancy, WiseStella, has agreed to take on the role of Managing Director.

Mr Abul will work with his fellow co-founders Chief Technology Officer Ali Demiral and Board Advisor Dr Rafet Emek Kurt to leverage on the company’s rapid success in the global tanker sector, following the launch of the WiseStella safety management platform in March.

“As Managing Director I can continue to drive WiseStella forward in its mission to support shipping companies embrace the new requirements transforming the tanker vetting landscape,” said Mr Abul.

“The WiseStella platform helps elevate safety standards to an altogether new level. It goes beyond existing safety management tools in that it helps foster the culture of teamwork necessary to enhance ship safety through collaborative, evidence-based decisions.”

Commenting on Mr Abul’s decision, WiseStella co-founder and Board Advisor Dr Rafet Emek Kurt, a leading academic in human factor risk mitigation, said: “We are pleased Ferhat has agreed to take on the MD role. His experience and expertise resonate perfectly with our commitment to keep shipmanagers ahead of the curve with research-informed solutions that address the gamut of safety challenges they face.”

Ferhat has more than 18 years’ shipping industry expertise, having held senior positions with classification society DNV and Scorpio Ship Management, where he was responsible for the commercial and technical management of oil and chemical tankers.

Chief Technology Officer Ali Demiral, a renowned business intelligence and IT expert, added: “By positioning WiseStella at the intersection of technology, safety, and compliance, Ferhat can drive a step-change in maritime safety and operational excellence. Ferhat’s decision to lead the company comes at a pivotal moment in our growth journey.”

Since its launch in March, the WiseStella platform has seen enjoyed rising interest amongst the global ship management community as operators look to navigate the complexities and nuances of SIRE 2.0, the new tanker vetting requirement OCIMF introduced last month.

The platform provides a suite of interconnected tools designed to streamline safety management procedures, integrating many aspects of safety management into a single, intuitive system that is easy to use and simple to understand.

“By combining advanced data analytics with digital visual capability, the WiseStella platform provides shipping companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, with automated tools that fully compliant with the stringent safety standards imposed by oil majors, charterers and regulators. It just makes the vetting process and compliance smoother and faster,” said Mr Abul.

Source: WiseStella