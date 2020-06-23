WISTA Hellas 25th Annual General Assembly – Election of Board of Directors and Auditing Committee

Following its 25th Annual General Assembly held on Wednesday 17th June 2020, WISTA Hellas is pleased to announce the election of the its new Board of Directors and its new Auditing Committee for the term 2020-2022, consisting of the following members:

President Mrs. Elpi Petraki

Operations/Chartering & Business Development Manager, Enea Management INC

Vice-President Mrs. Elina Souli

Regional Business Development Director V.P. – FD&D Manager, American P&I Club (Shipowners Claims Bureau Inc., Hellas)

General Secretary Mrs. Elina Kassotaki

Business Development Manager, Holland Hellenic Shipping Agencies Ltd.

Treasurer Mrs. Christiana Prekezes

Executive Coordinator, HELMEPA Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association

Member Mrs. Despina Kalfa

Marine Insurance Executive, Aries Marine Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Mrs. Mary Kresta and Mrs. Anna Giatra have been elected Substitute Members of the BoD, while Mrs. Ioanna Topaloglou, Mrs. Vivi Kolliopoulou and Mrs. Elizabeth Ioannidi shall serve as members of the Auditing Committee.

The new President of WISTA Hellas, Elpi Petraki, has been an active member of the Association for the last 20 years and she has served as Vice President of the BoD for the past 4 years. She is also the II Vice President of Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (HSSA). Her continuous goal is to encourage diversity and support the empowerment of women in all sectors of the shipping industry. She believes in a sustainable development that focuses on people’s growth taking advantage of new technologies and having the environment as a priority.

The Annual General Assembly was marked by an impressive turnout, with 101 members attending and 48 members represented by proxies. The members received a detailed update on the accomplishments of the Association and endorsed the balance sheet for 2019 and the budget for 2020. Furthermore, after the COVID 19 experience, an amendment of the Association’s by-laws was deemed necessary, to allow for online AGM and electronic voting in the future, when extraordinary situations prevent the physical representation of members. The said amendment was unanimously endorsed by the members.

The BoD of WISTA Hellas would like to express its most sincere gratitude to the outgoing President Angie Hartmann and BoD members, Mrs. Ioanna Topaloglou and Mrs. Maria Angelidou, for their devotion and achievements over the last years.

The BoD of WISTA Hellas would like to thank the members of WISTA Hellasfor their vote of confidence and especially for their loyalty and continuous support to the Association.

Source: WISTA Hellas