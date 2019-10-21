WISTA HELLAS – Annual Forum 2019: “Redefining Shipping – Embracing a New Approach”

WISTA Hellas is organizing the Annual Forum 2019 entitled “Redefining Shipping – Embracing a New Approach” to be held on Tuesday, 5th November, 2019 at Hilton Athens Hotel. Every year WISTA Hellas proudly organizes a Forum where the audience has the opportunity to follow presentations, participate and receive latest information from top influencers, managers and industry specialists. Subject forum is an open conference, attracting not only WISTA members, but also a great number of shipping professionals.

The two major themes that will be discussed during this year’s forum are:

• Operating in a World of Sanctions.

• The Digital Transformation of the Shipping Industry – Adopting to a Digital Culture



Prominent expert speakers from Greece and abroad will grace WISTA Hellas Forum with their presence, exploring, evaluating and discussing the topics. Attendance is expected to reach 250-300 participants.

Confirmed Speakers (in alphabetical order)

• Ms. Semiramis Asimakopoulou, VP of Sales and Chartering Officer, Signal Maritime

• Mr. Dimitris Ballis, CFO, Eurotank Maritime Management SA

• Mr. Vasilios Dimoulas, Technology & Innovation Manager for Greece, Cyprus & Malta, Bureau Veritas Hellas A.E.

• Ms. Tamara De Gruyter, Vice President Marine, Europe & Africa Area, Wärtsilä

• Mr. Alfred Hartmann, President, The German Shipowners’ Association (VDR)

• Ms. Theano Kalapotharakou, Journalist, ELNAVI Shipping Magazine

• Dr. Anna Maria Kypraiou, Chemical Engineer, PhD in Mechanical-Aerospace Engineering, University of Cambridge

• Mr. Hamish Norton, President, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

• Ms. Pia Han Lindberg, Group Compliance Manager, GAC Dubai

• Ms. Paillette Palaiologou, Vice President Hellenic, Black Sea and Adriatic Zone │ Head at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore

• Ms. Electra Panayiotopoulos, Partner, Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW)

• Dr. Fotis Papageorgiou, Director, Piraeus Campus of Metropolitan College, School of Maritime Studies

• Mr. George Pateras, President, Hellenic Chamber of Shipping

Source: WISTA Hellas