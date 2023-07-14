WISTA International Granted Observer Status by UNCTAD, Strengthening Collaborative Efforts

WISTA International, the global organization dedicated to promoting women and diversity in the maritime and trading industries, proudly announces its recent approval as an Observer by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The decision was made at UNCTAD’s last meeting held in Geneva from 19 to 28 June 2023. WISTA International received formal notification of its Observer status on 6 July 2023, affirming its special category designation under paragraph 12 (b) provisions.

Under this exceptional recognition, WISTA International is authorized to appoint representatives to actively participate in the public intergovernmental meetings organized by UNCTAD. This remarkable milestone strengthens the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration with UNCTAD and other leading institutions, creating opportunities for both parties to address matters of mutual interest.

“The approval of WISTA International as an Observer by UNCTAD is a momentous achievement for our organization. It underscores our dedication to advancing gender equality and empowering women within the maritime and trading industries,” said Elpi Patraki, President of WISTA International. “We are excited to join forces with UNCTAD in shaping the future of sustainable trade and development. This cooperation will allow us to share our considerable expertise and create more inclusive and diverse maritime and trading sectors.”

The approval of WISTA International as an Observer by UNCTAD is a testament to the organization’s unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women within the maritime and trading sectors. WISTA International’s extensive network and expertise in the industry make it an invaluable asset in contributing to UNCTAD’s efforts in fostering inclusive and sustainable trade and development.

Source: WISTA International