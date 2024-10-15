WISTA International marks 50th anniversary with Cyprus celebration and calls for continuing change in shipping

WISTA International AGM and Conference 2024, which took place 9–11 October in Limassol, Cyprus, marked the association’s 50th anniversary with a memorable programme, three new national associations, the announcement of a new Equity Fund and a broadening of objectives.

Bringing together over 350 delegates from all sectors of maritime, trading, and logistics, the event was notable for being the first WISTA conference attended by a national leader, with Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, delivering the first keynote address.

Highlighting the strong contribution shipping makes to the Cyprus economy, Christodoulides described gender equality as “an integral part of sustainable growth”, and WISTA’s mission to promote diversity and women’s leadership as “vital”. He also acknowledged that WISTA Cyprus had contributed to consultations behind his government’s National Strategy on Gender Equality 2024-2026.

Shipping Deputy Minister Cyprus Marina Hadjimanolis, who was also among the speakers, will work with the Commissioner for Gender Equality on a new study of gender ratio, trends, needs and challenges in order to crystallise future government action on equality and inclusion.

In her own speech, Hadjimanolis observed that the “WISTA family transcends beyond borders, nationalities or religion”. She commended “a force of passionate and dynamic women, working tirelessly for gender equality and the global empowerment of women in shipping”.

International Maritime Organization Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez offered an inspiring keynote, focusing on the need for shipping to demonstrate change, which he advocates not only in his words but by refusing to speak on panels comprised solely of men.

WISTA International President Elpi Petraki described this as a “shining example of leadership that set a powerful precedent for others to follow”. In an uplifting and wide-ranging keynote, Petraki spoke of her pride regarding WISTA’s impressive recent growth – now standing at 5,200 members globally – and explained how the association’s goals have evolved since its inception in 1974.

She said: “Our initial aim to attract, support, and empower women in the maritime, trade, and logistics sectors remains at the heart of our mission, but now we have our sights set on broader objectives. In continuing to foster environments that uphold DEI, we contribute to the global push for sustainable shipping for the sake of future generations.”

The broadening of its mission should not be mistaken for a change of direction, she emphasised. “Our aim is to build bridges that create synergies across all genders, ethnicities and cultures. Our annual conferences are a celebration of our unity and achievements to date by the women, and men, who are driving change across the sector.”

Opening the WISTA International conference, Natalia Bury Loyal, President WISTA Cyprus, said the event marked “half a century of empowering women in the maritime industry, championing diversity, and advancing equity in shipping and trade. This is truly a moment for celebration, reflection, and looking forward to our shared future.”

The potential for wider change across the sector was clear from a conference agenda which this year took as its theme Excellence in Maritime and International Trade Driven by Innovation and inspired a series of thought-provoking panel discussions. Highlights included Innovative Horizons: Pioneering Technologies Transforming the Maritime and Trade Industries, a panel on Anchoring Global Maritime and Trade Excellence – the Human Element at the Heart of Innovation, and a session titled Financing the Future, Navigating the Energy and Technology Transition in maritime.

In a session titled Sea of Change: The Impact of Socioeconomic Turmoil and International Regulations on Innovation in Maritime and Trade, Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, also pointed to the 90,000-seafarer shortfall in the maritime workforce.

This year’s event officially welcomed three new National WISTA Associations (NWAs) to WISTA International, with the addition of representation from Honduras, China, and Costa Rica bringing the total number of member organisations to 62. WISTA International also formalised a new NWA Equity Fund to offer support to members in countries affected by financial or other challenges.

Source: WISTA